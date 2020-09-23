Intel Editorial: Intel Fuels the Edge Today With Expanded Tech, Customer Deployments

With More Than 15,000 Edge Customer Deployments Today, Intel Expands Current Offerings by Introducing Two Processors at the Intel Industrial Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The following is an opinion editorial by Tom Lantzsch and Dan Rodriguez of Intel Corporation:





Without a question, we are at a key industry inflection point with the exponential growth of data creating a massive opportunity for new business insight and revenue-generating services.

Cloud workloads are diversifying, networks are transforming to deliver 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) is pervasive and expanding, and more computing performance is moving to the edge.

Industry analysts speak to the expansion of edge computing, noting that by 2023, 75% of the data created will be outside the data center. It will be in factories, hospitals, retail stores and cities and driven by many forms of video. Additionally, more than 50% of that data will be processed, stored and analyzed closer to the creation of the data – at the edge – to deliver the right latency, bandwidth, reliability, security and privacy for a wide variety of uses across many markets.

More: IoT-Enhanced Processors Increase Performance, AI, Security | Intel Industrial Summit (Press Kit) | Internet of Things News | Introducing the Intel 11th Gen Core Processors Enhanced for IoT (Video) | Introducing the Intel Atom x6000E Series (Video)

At Intel, we’ve been transforming computing at the edge for years – delivering customer value across a range of industries from industrial to retail to telecommunications. To meet the significant $65 billion edge silicon opportunity we expect by 2024, we are constantly expanding our suite of edge technology solutions, including purpose-designed, feature-rich silicon, open and optimized software and tools, and hundreds of preconfigured edge-to-cloud solutions.

As an example, Audi uses Intel-based edge analytics and machine learning to automate and enhance critical quality-control processes for the welds on its vehicles. Its factory systems eliminate the need to perform manual inspections. As a result, Audi simultaneously has cut labor costs by 30% to 50% and boosted weld inspections by 100 times with only 18 milliseconds latency using a repeatable, Intel-based platform that it can now extend to automate and optimize other factory processes.

To further deliver the products and solutions our customers need to drive their businesses forward, at the Intel Industrial Summit we introduced two new processors that will bring features such as new AI, security, functional safety and real-time capabilities to edge customers. Developed alongside the silicon are software tools and hardware modules that accelerate time to market for a wide range of vertical solutions so customers can quickly customize their edge applications.

In addition to what we are building, we have cultivated and are engaged with a vast ecosystem of more than 1,200 partners focused on edge computing. Working with our partners, we have more than 15,000 end customer deployments across nearly every industry. It’s a number that is growing rapidly. With Intel’s diverse edge-ready product portfolio, robust developer tools and a global partner ecosystem, we are delivering breakthrough customer value today with such organizations as Accenture, Bosch, ExxonMobil, Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink), Philips, Sensormatic, Verizon and ViewSonic, among others.

At Intel, we have been, and will continue to focus on helping our customers drive better business outcomes at the edge.

Thomas (Tom) P. Lantzsch is senior vice president and general manager of the Internet of Things (IoT) Group at Intel Corporation.



Daniel (Dan) C. Rodriguez is corporate vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group at Intel Corporation.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Liz Wu



503-696-2098



liz.wu@intel.com