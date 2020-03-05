Inseego Corp. to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INSG #5G—Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor will participate in a fireside chat at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day.

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2020



Time: 11:30 a.m. PDT



Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, California

Interested parties may tune in to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the company’s investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inseego’s management team, Dan Mondor, Chairman and CEO, and Stephen Smith, EVP and CFO, please contact your ROTH representative. Alternatively, investors may also contact Inseego investor relations at Investor.Relations@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2020. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media contact:



Anette Gaven



Tel: +1 (619) 993-3058



Email: Anette.Gaven@inseego.com

Or



Investor Relations contact:



Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Group



Tel: +1 (212) 868-6760



Email: joohunkim@mkrir.com