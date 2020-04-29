InfluxData Expands into Asia Pacific Region with Digital China and Hyundai BS&C Partnerships

New distribution partnerships will support increased demand for InfluxDB across the region

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfluxDB—InfluxData, creator of the time series database InfluxDB, today announced its expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) region through new strategic partnerships. Digital China and Hyundai BS&C will be the exclusive value-added distributors of InfluxDB in China and South Korea, respectively. The company also teamed up with Intellify, a reseller in Australia. There will be dedicated sales and support teams in each country to empower local users and customers to leverage time series data for faster, more scalable monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications.

Driven largely by instrumentation of systems and applications and the proliferation of IoT devices, data volumes are expected to grow exponentially over the next several years, and most of that data is time-stamped. InfluxDB is purpose-built for time series data and is capable of efficiently ingesting millions of metrics per second, downsampling, and compressing large volumes of data. It provides users with real-time observability into their systems, delivering granular insights that can optimize operations and improve customer experience. InfluxDB supports a wide range of user applications, including real-time analytics, network and infrastructure monitoring, and SLA-related monitoring.

The new partnerships with APAC distributors will support the growing demand for InfluxDB in the region. Over the last two years, the number of InfluxDB open source users in APAC has increased organically by more than 400 percent, and InfluxData has already signed several prominent customers, including SoftBank, LINE Mobile, Hyundai Heavy Industries and the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

“Our expansion into the Asia Pacific region represents a huge opportunity for InfluxData,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. “We have selected excellent organizations to support our enterprise entry into these markets, and we’re making it easier than ever to harness the power of InfluxDB for this rapidly growing user base. With local dedicated support and sales teams, we’ll be able to create a better experience for customers. By expanding availability and support for InfluxDB around the world, we’re giving developers the tools they need to get more value from their data, more efficiently.”

APAC represents a vast and untapped opportunity for InfluxData. A majority (52 percent) of organizations in APAC are already using open source software for databases (Illuminas/Red Hat), and by 2023, organizations in the region are expected to spend $2.3 trillion on digital transformation spending, with infrastructure software as the fastest-growing category (IDC).

Digital China is a leading IT solutions distributor in China. The company works with thousands of domestic and international vendors and has a proven track record of successfully bringing U.S.-based technology companies into the Chinese market. More information on this partnership is available at www.dcclouds.com/productMarket/category/Database/detail/database.

“The InfluxDB open source community is strong in China, and we are thrilled to support its continued growth and to bring this innovative technology to customers in an enterprise capacity,” said Hao Junsheng, CTO of Digital China Group. “We have extensive experience in the Chinese market, with over 20 years of business and 30,000 channel partners, so we are ready to introduce the leading time series database to Chinese customers across different industries that want to leverage their massive volumes of time-stamped data. Digital China and InfluxData will work together closely to accelerate our clients’ digital transformation, and we are confident that our partnership will be a technology and marketing success in China’s open source market.”

Hyundai BS&C is a Korean leading provider of IT solutions, including distribution, outsourcing and consultancy services. More information on this partnership is available at www.hd-bsnc.com/business/service.do#tab05.

“This groundbreaking agreement will satisfy Korean demand for enterprise time series database solutions,” said Choi Joong Ho, CIO of Hyundai BS&C. “We expect that analyzing large volumes of time-stamped data will significantly improve corporate productivity for organizations in a wide range of industries. It will not only help customers reduce their operational costs for processing huge amounts of time series data, but will also serve as an efficient solution for business application development.”

InfluxDB is built for builders who appreciate its versatility for a wide range of use cases that involve time series data. InfluxDB is deployed by organizations of all sizes and across industry segments — from financial services and manufacturing to government and healthcare.

These new partnerships are part of the company’s aggressive global growth strategy. Over the last 12 months, InfluxData added nearly 200 new enterprise customers to the growing list of organizations using InfluxDB around the world, including McLaren, Visa, Yoox and Airbus. In 2019, it expanded into Europe with sales and engineering support. The company also hired Richard Ting as managing director for APAC. Ting is responsible for developing channel sales and strategic partnerships in the region to propel InfluxData’s expansion.

