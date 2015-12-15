Infinitum Electric Expands Power Range of IEs Motor Product Line

Most comprehensive range of power and frames for ultra efficient, lightweight motors; gives OEMs opportunity to differentiate end products for wider set of use cases

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinitum Electric, creator of the breakthrough motor that uses air-core stator technology, today announced an expanded range of power and frame sizes for its IEs Series motor product line designed for fans, pumps, compressors, conveyors and general purpose applications.

Motors consume half of the world’s energy and product developers are recognizing the opportunity to replace traditional electric motors with ultra high-efficiency electric motors. Infinitum Electric is enabling this transition to sustainable machines with a comprehensive range of power and frame sizes for its IEs Series product line.

Infinitum Electric’s IEs Series product line is now available in the 5-15 horsepower (HP) range. By broadening the range of power beyond 7.5 and 10 HP, Infinitum Electric is delivering the market’s most comprehensive line of electric motors with class-leading efficiency and IoT capabilities in a package that is 50 percent lighter, smaller and significantly quieter than conventional motors.

“ Building on the success of our IEs Series for the HVAC industry’s leading manufacturers, we’re excited to drive innovation further with a compelling range of higher efficiency, lightweight motors,” said Ben Schuler, founder and chief executive officer, Infinitum Electric. “ Extended power and frame options open design possibilities for a wider variety of use cases. Now fan and pump designers can take advantage of the IEs family’s low noise profile, lighter weight, smaller size and higher efficiency to differentiate even more of their next generation products.”

The IEs Series offers a fully integrated system: motor, variable frequency drive (VFD) and embedded IoT in a single compact package. Customers currently using Infinitum Electric’s debut model, the IEs205, with plans to take advantage of the expanded power range include Comefri USA, Twin City Fan and Acme Fan.

“ HVAC efficiency and serviceability continue to be top of mind for our customers who strive to build sustainable facilities and drive down costs,” said Doug Yamashita, EVP of sales and marketing at ACME Fans. “ Infinitum Electric’s expanded product line, compact form factor, and ability to manufacture in North America allow us to rapidly deliver innovative, efficient HVAC systems to our customers who also benefit from easier installation and noise reduction.”

“ Comefri has benefitted from Infinitum Electric’s IEs Series motors in our commercial HVAC and industrial product lines,” said Sylvie Braun, CEO of Comefri. “ We’re excited to continue our environmentally-responsible fan design and look forward to the impact our quiet, ultra efficient systems will provide to our customer base.”

Infinitum Electric’s IEs Series product line, now offered in a full range of power and frame sizes gives designers of fans, pumps, and other applications more options to build innovative, sustainable products. For more information on the IEs Series and partnering with Infinitum, please visit www.infinitumelectric.com.

About Infinitum Electric

Infinitum Electric was established in 2016 by founders with decades of experience and a deep understanding of how electrification will impact the world. With 53 percent of the world’s energy consumed by electric motors, Infinitum Electric’s mission is to Power The Electric Revolution. The company’s patented air-core stator technology forever changes the electrification landscape, allowing for smarter, lighter and quieter electric motors and generators with unparalleled efficiency and durability.

