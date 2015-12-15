INFINIQ to Enter Global Market by Establishing European Sales Headquarters and Participating in CES 2021

Establishing an overseas sales headquarters in Luxemburg to optimize marketing activities for the global automobile market

Will transfer operations including PoC to the European headquarters and strengthen marketing and sales activities targeting Europe

Plans to participate in CES in order to publicize its corporate value in the global market

“Will increase investment efficiency and strengthen cooperation in R&D by actively forming networks and accumulating information”

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2DSensorFusion—INFINIQ (CEO: Park Jun-hyung), a company specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning data service, announced its establishment of an overseas sales and marketing headquarters in Luxemburg and participation in the CES 2021.





INFINIQ is a Korean company that provides various artificial intelligence data sets, such as vision, voice, and text, to companies that develop deep learning applications such as autonomous driving, medical AI, security AI, and face recognition solutions. Having collaborated with a number of global enterprises including Hyundai Motor Company, Qualcomm, and LG Electronics, INFINIQ has won recognition for its technological power in data collection and processing for artificial intelligence.

With the European headquarters as a base, INFINIQ will expand the scope of its business beyond Korea to the global autonomous driving data market.

In particular, the European headquarters will be established inside Automotive Campus in Luxemburg, which supports research and innovation activities of automobile-related companies. It is anticipated that INFINIQ will be able to effectively establish sales and business networks with global automobile makers in countries around Europe, such as Germany, France, Sweden, and Italy.

First, INFINIQ’s European headquarters will promote PoC (proof of concept) projects with companies developing autonomous driving technologies in Europe and start marketing and sales activities tailored to the customers in the European market.

In addition, INFINIQ plans to produce tangible outcomes from 2021 by rapidly entering the industrial AI fields where brisk investments are made in Europe, such as smart farms and smart cities.

Prior to its overseas market entry, INFINIQ will participate in the CES 2021 (Consumer Electronics Show 2021), an international electronics fair to be held online for four days from the 11th of this month.

At the CES, INFINIQ will focus on introducing “MYCROWD,” a cloud sourcing platform, and data service for autonomous driving. This platform provides automatic object recognition algorithms and annotation tools that can be effectively utilized by companies that need to build a dataset for autonomous driving. These automation technologies can contribute to improving the productivity and securing the quality of crowd workers around the world.

Furthermore, INFINIQ will publicize its future value as a company specializing in autonomous driving artificial intelligence data for automobile, drone, robot, and aviation fields at the CES, as well as technologies for building internal/external driving data collection devices, HD mapping, SLAM (Simultaneous localization and mapping), and 2D/3D sensor (LiDar) fusion.

“Following the establishment of the first overseas headquarters in Luxemburg and participation in the CES, INFINIQ will accelerate its entry to the global autonomous driving data market,” said INFINIQ CEO Park Jun-hyung. “Europe, in particular, is not only the world’s largest automobile market, but also equipped with autonomous driving infrastructures, such as the related research centers, universities, and professional human resources. We will increase investment efficiency and strengthen cooperation in R&D by actively forming networks and accumulating information.”

