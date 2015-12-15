Immersion Signs Korean-Based Woory Industrial to a New Multi-Year License for Haptic Technology Use in Automotive Touchscreens

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advancedhmi–Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that it has signed a multi-year license agreement with Woory Industrial Co. Ltd. The agreement licenses Immersion’s haptic technologies to Woory for automotive touchscreens manufactured by Woory and sold to automotive OEMs. Woory Industrial is one of the leading automotive component suppliers in Korea.

“In the interest of providing our customers with a larger breadth of products and capabilities, we’re partnering with Immersion to add advanced haptic feedback components to our offering,” said Mr. Martin Heo, SVP at Woory. “Haptic technologies improve ease-of-use and screen navigation in automotive touchscreens, reducing distraction and improving safety. We’re excited to add licensed haptic products to our offering to help meet market needs for haptic technologies.”

“We’re pleased to grow our ecosystem with the addition of Woory Industrial haptic-enabled components for the touchscreen,” said Mr. Jared Smith, Interim CEO at Immersion. “The adoption of haptics in automotive HMIs will lead to more innovative use cases and advanced implementations that will showcase the important role that touch plays as an interface in the car.”

Immersion is a provider of haptic technology solutions for automotive component manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers. Immersion’s haptics for automotive solutions provide automotive tier-one suppliers with innovative use cases, reference designs for haptic implementations, software, and technologies to facilitate the use of haptics in advanced automotive HMIs. Haptic technologies increase the usability of touchscreens and provides a more sustainable and flexible design approach than mechanical buttons. Learn more about Immersion’s automotive solution at www.immersion.com/automotive.

