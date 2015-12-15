Immersion Announces New Recommended Practice for Broadcasting Haptics

The ATSC Issues Recommended Practice on Haptics for ATSC 3.0 enabling haptic content to reach viewers on mobile devices

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IMMR #ATSC30–Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that the Advanced Television System Committee, Inc. (ATSC) has published Immersion’s proposal as a Recommended Practice on Haptics for ATSC 3.0. The Recommended Practice enables the addition of haptics in ATSC 3.0 broadcast and broadband content streams on mobile devices capable of haptic feedback.

This latest development provides a recommended approach for content distributors to add haptic playback capability to mobile apps and expand the distribution of haptic-enhanced content to viewers. The new feature will enable interactive content such as live sports, advertising, and gaming streamed on mobile devices to be enhanced with haptics.

“As NextGen TV powered by ATSC 3.0 is deployed commercially, ATSC is excited to remain at the forefront of ongoing technical developments in media and entertainment,” said Madeleine Noland, President of the ATSC. “ATSC 3.0 is a flexible, evolvable platform. We want to enable the richest experiences possible, and we are pleased to now include haptics among the impressive list of NextGen TV features, which provides an additional layer of entertainment and sensory immersion that goes beyond traditional viewing.”

“Our goal is to enable haptic content to reach as many people as possible,” said Dr. Yeshwant Muthusamy, Senior Director of Standards at Immersion. “By enabling a fully documented approach to broadcasting haptics as a part of ATSC 3.0, we’re bringing haptic-enabled content to consumers sooner rather than later. Our next step is to work with broadcasters to help them integrate the Recommended Practice on Haptics for ATSC 3.0 and enable mobile devices to take advantage of the content stream.”

In addition to significantly improving the TV viewing experience with higher audio and video quality, the ATSC 3.0 standard provides improved compression efficiency, robust transmission for reception on both fixed and mobile devices, and more accessibility, personalization, and interactivity. Broadcasters anticipate launching ATSC 3.0 to the first 62 markets over the next 12 months, which will collectively reach more than 75 percent of viewers in the U.S.

Learn more about the ATSC at https://www.atsc.org.



Read more about the ATSC Recommended Practice here: https://www.atsc.org/atsc-documents/type/3-0-recommended-practices/

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, the statement that the Recommended Practice will enable interactive content such as live sports, advertising and gaming streamed on mobile devices to be enhanced with haptics, statements regarding Immersion Corporation’s plan to work with broadcasters to help them integrate the Recommended Practice, and statements regarding the launch of ATSC 3.0 by broadcasters.

Immersion’s actual results might differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Immersion’s business, which include, but are not limited to, the risk that content providers may not adopt ATSC 3.0 or incorporate haptic effects into their content.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion’s most current Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Immersion’s beliefs and predictions as of the date of this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any other developments occurring after the date of this release.

Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(IMMR – C)

Contacts

Media Contact:

Linda Quach



Immersion Corporation



408-350-8832



lquach@immersion.com

Investor Contact:

Aaron Akerman



Immersion Corporation



514-987-9800 ext. 5110



aakerman@immersion.com