IDC Whitepaper Addresses the Challenges of Cost-Effectively Deploying 5G At Scale

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g–The greatest challenge communication service providers face is keeping pace with technology advancements—like 5G—that support the rollout of new revenue-generating services in a way that is both profitable and scaleable. One of the main hurdles to achieving this is the deployment, management and interconnection of physical and virtual assets that support these services.

To address this challenge, IDC has released a new whitepaper, “Common Language Drives Customer Value for All Network Technology: 5G/MEC and Virtualized Networking,” which explains how service providers can achieve business value by maximizing use of a standardized nomenclature. The paper discusses how a common naming strategy improves the effectiveness of real-time network operations and key business management functions while also bringing increased awareness when launching and managing new network-based services.

“While 5G is driving the industry forward and creating new and lucrative business opportunities, it is also introducing new complexities for network operations,” said Michael O’Brien, Chief Product Officer, iconectiv. “These complexities are simplified with a universal structure that identifies what network equipment is in operation—whether it be a physical or virtual asset—including where it’s located and its functionality. This ensures the network is operating as efficiently as possible, and allows providers to rollout services faster, ultimately reducing time to revenue for their innovation investments.”

In the whitepaper, IDC offers specific examples and use cases including:

5G and Network Edge Device Identification – Like network architecture of the past, deploying 5G and edge computing devices requires a unique way of identifying the communications equipment installed at different points of a network, including what is supplied by partners and network operators at these points, along with tracking the functional capabilities of the equipment and where it is deployed.

Virtualized Network Function (VNF) License Management – Unlike physical components, VNF and Cloud Native Network Function (CNF), software will need to be tracked and traced more closely, which must include stipulations of how a VNF/CNF license can be used, exchanged or modified.

Partner ecosystem management and accountability – A business management approach that can deliver a frictionless experience for partners and for customers is essential to enable chargeable solutions that provide high customer value and a profitable revenue flow.

Real-time service assurance in a 5G/Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC)/Internet of Things (IoT) World – In increasingly connected environments, the ongoing identification and management of millions of network assets is highly complex. Automated service assurance—fueled by customer-centric network intelligence—plays a significant role in maintaining 5G and other next generation services that involve various stages of partner engagement.

“Service providers have counted on Common Language to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their network operations and key business management functions, which is becoming increasingly important in the 5G era,” said Karl Whitelock, IDC’s Research Vice President, Operations and Monetization industry practice. “It may seem simple, but consistent and accurate naming for operations and asset tracking not only relieves a big headache for service providers but also serves as a competitive advantage in the race to expand into key markets with new technology and services.”

The complete report can be found here.

About TruOps Common Language

Common Language provides data information solutions that enable communications providers and manufacturers to overcome complex network management, asset management and service activation challenges. Common Language ensures the flow of consistent and accurate information throughout an organization’s infrastructure by providing a Common Name for locations, equipment, connections, services and virtual functions; Common View of the network across business operations and Common Way to optimize processes through automating operations. As a result, costly mistakes are avoided, and efficiency between business divisions, corporate partners and vendors is dramatically increased.

For more information about iconectiv click here.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

