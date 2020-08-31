Grid4C Named a Key Industry Player in Guidehouse Insights’ AI for Predictive T&D Network Management Report

Leading market research firm emphasizes that Grid4C’s AI solutions analyze AMI data to improve Transmission & Distribution network performance and enhance efficiency throughout the grid.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grid4C, a leader in AI and Machine Learning solutions for the energy industry, announced today it has been named a Key Industry Player in Guidehouse Insights’ AI for Predictive T&D Network Management Report, published in Q3 2020. The leading market research firm emphasizes that Grid4C’s AI solutions analyze AMI data to improve Transmission & Distribution network performance and enhance efficiency throughout the grid. Guidehouse Insights also highlights that Grid4C’s AI solutions use AMI data in order to provide insights that are crucial for developing programs such as demand response (DR), as well as anticipating the adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs) and Electric Vehicles.





“We are honored to be named a top vendor by Guidehouse Insights, especially with the recognition for having unique capabilities of analyzing AMI data that differentiate our offerings from some of the largest industry solution providers,” said Dr. Noa Ruschin-Rimini, Grid4C’s founder and CEO. “It’s also encouraging to see Guidehouse Insights state the market is large, mostly untapped, and that the adoption of AI-based applications for managing T&D networks is increasing.”

Ranked as the #1 Predictive Analytics Solution for Utilities by GTM Research, Grid4C is working with the biggest utilities on four continents, delivering billions of predictions daily for millions of meters. The company’s analytics solutions leverage a prowess in AI and data science to provide utilities with accurate, real-time, and reliable predictions for their operations and customer-facing applications. The company’s capabilities use smart meter and IoT data to predict, detect, and diagnose faults and inefficiencies for grid assets and home appliances, without the need for hardware or sensor installations. The company’s solutions improve operational planning and load forecasting, reduce peak demand, increase energy savings, optimize demand response (DR), deliver new revenue streams, and increase customer engagement. Grid4C is currently working with the leading smart meter vendors to embed its algorithms inside the smart meters, at the edge of the grid, where the data is more granular, and predictions are even more accurate and timely.

“Many utilities are selecting us as their AI and Machine Learning partner, to solve use cases for both grid-side and customer facing applications, and are already embedding our algorithms into smart meters to push intelligence to the grid edge,” added Dr. Ruschin-Rimini.

About Grid4C

Grid4C empowers energy providers and consumers by enabling the power to foresee, leveraging advanced Machine Learning capabilities to deliver accurate, granular predictions, which are crucial for tackling the rising challenges of today’s energy industry. Grid4C’s plug-and-play solutions analyze the massive amounts of sub-hourly data collected from millions of smart meters and IoT data, and together with customer data, pricing information and more, delivers new revenue streams, enhances customer value, improves the efficiency of energy operations, and maximizes profit. Its portfolio consists of Predictive Home Advisor, which includes non-intrusive household appliance fault detection and load disaggregation capabilities, Predictive Operational Analytics, enabling better decisions for coordination of DERs with meter, sub-meter, and asset-level forecasting, Predictive Customer Analytics, which predicts adoption of new rate plans and utility programs, and more.

