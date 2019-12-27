 Globalstar Files Registration Statement for Previously Consummated Second Lien Financing

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) today announced that the Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) just prior to the close of market trading on December 27, 2019 was a routine SEC filing to register the shares that would be issuable upon exercise of the warrants from the second lien term loan issued on November 26, 2019. This filing does not represent any intention of the holders of the 2nd lien to sell these shares.

About Globalstar

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar allows businesses to streamline operations by connecting people to their devices, supplying personal safety and communication, and automating data to more easily monitor and manage mobile assets via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company’s Commercial IoT product portfolio includes the industry-acclaimed SmartOneTM asset tracking products, Simplex satellite transmitters and the SPOT® product line of personal safety, asset and communication devices, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based back office solution. Completing the satellite product suite are Duplex satellite data modems, the innovative Sat-Fi2® satellite Wi-Fi hotspot and the Sat-Fi2® Remote Antenna Station, with all product solutions offering a variety of data service plans. Learn more at Globalstar.com

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia.

