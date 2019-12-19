Global Telecom Launches the NetStick USB Modem for Sprint

The Most Reliable Solution for Home and Portable Access to LTE Broadband

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$S #USBmodemGlobal Telecom today announced the launch of the NetStick USB Modem, exclusively for Sprint customers in the United States. The first true enterprise-grade device designed for small businesses and consumers alike, the Sprint NetStick relies on High Performance User Equipment (HPUE) – an innovative technology that enhances connectivity and performance indoors.

“Global Telecom’s patented technology and module design in the NetStick USB Modem enables Sprint customers to achieve optimal upload and download speeds,” said Kim Green-Kerr, senior vice president, Sprint Business Solutions. “Sprint’s LTE Advanced network, combined with the NetStick’s CAT-4 modem, mean one thing: faster peak speeds in more cities.”

Powered by Global Telecom’s CAT-4 module and 2X2 MIMO high powered antenna, the NetStick provides increased reliability and connectivity, while also using host-less connectivity for an added layer of security. The host-less model allows additional network separation and firewall capability.

At home, in the office or on the road, the NetStick is compatible with corporate VPNs and offers security controls with remote management. Plug and Play access allows customers to skip the hassle of long setups and connect directly to Sprint’s 4G LTE network (data plan required and sold separately) by simply plugging the NetStick into a laptop. No drivers are necessary.

“We’re proud to work with Sprint on this disruptive technology that provides small businesses and consumers an easy and seamless path to migrate from 2G or 3G to Sprint’s fast 4G LTE,” said Global Telecom’s Chief Executive Officer, Ahmad Malkawi. “The NetStick is also the perfect solution for automotive, healthcare and retail companies just starting out in the Internet of Things. We expect small businesses and IoT enthusiasts will find the NetStick to be their new go-to option for easy connectivity and management of their networked devices.”

The NetStick is available for sale at Sprint.com here.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint’s legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About Global Telecom

Global Telecom engineers hardware, software and AI solutions that enable a reliable and secure Internet of Things. Learn more at www.GlobalTelecomUS.com and follow us on Twitter @GlobalTelecomUS.

Contacts

Mohamad Nasser

Global Telecom

949-392-6716

press@glob-tel.com

