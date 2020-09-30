Future-Proof Your Career & Company: Galvanize Debuts Part-Time Software Engineering Professional Development Courses

Courses take individuals on a six-week deep dive into advanced software engineering topics

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bootcamp–An early 2020 report found that 87% of employers were already experiencing a skills gap, or expected to within the next few years – particularly in the software engineering fields. Further, there is a notable absence of mentorship in the computer programming industry for those looking for ways to grow their careers. Thus, the average software developer must perform self-mentorship to become better craftspeople and to guide themselves through their own career advancement.

To meet these demands, Galvanize, a leader in developing talent and capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science, is today introducing yet another solution: ten part-time, professional development Hack Reactor courses for experienced individuals looking to grow their careers.

While there are many educational opportunities for software developers in the market, including one-off courses and topic-specific subscriptions to online graduate degrees, Galvanize’s new courses fill a need for educational opportunities for professional software developers oriented towards career growth.

“By building on our reputation for consistently delivering high-quality educational experiences, we look forward to providing the training and mentorship that allows people to continue to future-proof their careers,” said Harsh Patel, Galvanize CEO. “These classes are a natural next step toward achieving our ultimate goal, which is to make skill development and career advancement affordable and accessible for everyone.”

The courses – including DevOps, Data Visualization, Software Design, and Databases – are designed to help bootcamp graduates and individuals with a bachelors or master’s degree in computer science or related experience in the field acquire new skills without having to press pause on their careers and re-enroll in a traditional degree program.

Galvanize’s new courses seamlessly blend computer science theory, practical programming practices, and skills to lead and influence design discussions. These short, comprehensive, and affordable courses are an efficient way to skill-up.

“These courses are a great fit for developers eager to learn more,” said Curtis Schlak, VP of Professional Development and former Lead Instructor for Enterprise Learning at Hack Reactor. “After years spent training new developers and working with senior developers the world over, we wanted to design a learning journey for those who are struggling to become better coders and who are looking to learn from reputable sources.”

Courses include three hours per week of live, instructor-led session with additional learning and focused projects outside of class. Students will learn from experienced instructors and work together with classmates in face-to-face online classes. Offerings include:

Microservices + Orchestration

Algorithms + Data Structures

Methodologies + Requirements Gathering

DevOps + Testing

Managing Up + Data Visualization

Compilers + Script Engines

Computer Architecture + IoT

Networking + Reactive Programming

Software Design + Modeling in Color

Databases + O[RD]Ms

The first course will begin on November 2. To learn more please visit https://www.hackreactor.com/professional-development-software-engineering.

