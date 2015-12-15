Flip Electronics, LLC Recruits Industry Veteran as Board Member

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) and Flip Electronics, LLC (www.flipelectronics.com) announced today that it successfully recruited Gerry Fay, an electronic component distribution industry expert and current CEO of Protempo Group, to join the Flip board of directors and to assist the Company in achieving its aggressive growth plans.

Gerry is the current CEO of Protempo Group, a full-service provider of global distribution services for consumer electronics manufacturers. Prior to joining Protempo, Gerry was Chief Business Officer of Sanmina, a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fast-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (“EMS”) market. Prior to that, Gerry spent 12 years at Avnet in a number of high-level roles, including President of Avnet Global Components Business, Chief Global Logistics and Operations Officer, and SVP of Global Supply Chain and Strategic Accounts. Prior to Gerry’s career at Avnet, he held high-level positions at Memec and Wyle Electronics.

Gerry Fay commented, “I am thrilled to be working with Flip and O2, and I look forward to helping the Company as it moves into its next phase of growth. The Flip leadership team, led by Jason Murphy, coupled with its unique value proposition, positions the Company extremely well to continue its growth in the in the attractive end of life (“EOL”) electronic component distribution space.”

Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip, remarked, “As Flip continues to rapidly scale, we recognize the importance of surrounding ourselves with experienced distribution executives. As a board member, Gerry will leverage his vast industry experience and knowledge to provide guidance as we continue to grow. We are extremely pleased to have him as a member of the team, and I want to welcome him to our board of directors.”

Joe Vallee, Vice President at O2 Investment Partners, added, “Gerry’s deep experience and background in the electronic component distribution industry will be instrumental to Flip as the business continues its aggressive growth strategy. His perspective will be invaluable as we shape Flip’s future. We look forward to building something special together.”

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.

About Flip Electronics, LLC

Flip Electronics is an authorized specialty distributor of electronic components to customers across the U.S. and internationally, focused on EOL, obsolete, and hard-to-find parts through its authorized relationships with its original component manufacturer partners. Flip is headquartered in Roswell, GA. Additional information is available at www.flipelectronics.com.

