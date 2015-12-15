First Elliptic Labs Design Launch with Leading Gaming Smartphones by Black Shark

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, is announcing its first design launches with Black Shark, the gaming smartphone innovator and a subsidiary to Xiaomi (HKSE: 1810.HK). The Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro are the first Black Shark smartphones to be powered by Elliptic Lab’s AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY®. The announcement of this contract was announced previously by Elliptic Labs.

“Launching with new smartphone customers is always exhilarating, in particular when it is the best gaming smartphone manufacturer like Black Shark,” shared Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “We are pleased that young, up and coming companies select Elliptic Labs as a trusted partner for innovation.”

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, Elliptic Labs filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020. Elliptic Labs is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs’ technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Thor A. Talhaug



talhaug@ellipticlabs.com

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui



pr@ellipticlabs.com