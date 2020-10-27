Fedora 33 Now Generally Available

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Fedora Project, a Red Hat, Inc. sponsored and community-driven open source collaboration, today announced the general availability of Fedora 33, the latest version of the fully open source Fedora operating system. Fedora 33 enhancements are aimed at improving the overall experience for both new and advanced users by integrating a more seamless design and mature filesystem while providing a foundation for new use cases, like Internet-of-Things (IoT) and edge computing.

With each Fedora release, updates are made with all levels of users in mind as the Fedora Project continues its commitment to providing the latest that the open source world has to offer. Updates included in Fedora 33 include:

The introduction of GNOME 3.38 , with a new Tour application, highlighting the main functionality of the desktop and a utilities refresh, providing an easier start for new users. For developers and advanced users, Boxes now allows editing virtual machines’ (VMs) libvirt XML directly, enabling them to change advanced settings not available in the user interface. And for the enjoyment of all users, Fedora Workstation now features an animated background , based on the time of day

All Fedora desktop offerings now use BTRFS as the default filesystem. BTRFS is a stable and mature file system with modern features like data integrity, compression, multiple device support and more, laying the foundation for future enhancements.

. BTRFS is a stable and mature file system with modern features like data integrity, compression, multiple device support and more, laying the foundation for future enhancements. New features for Fedora IoT, newly promoted to Edition status, provide a strong operating system for IoT and edge computing use cases. The edition introduces Platform AbstRaction for SECurity (PARSEC), an open source initiative to provide a common API to hardware security and cryptographic service in a platform agnostic environment

Additionally, Fedora 33 includes updated key programming languages and system library packages, including Python 3.9, Ruby on Rails 6.0 and Perl 5.32. In Fedora KDE, EarlyOOM service is now enabled by details to improve the user experience in low-memory situations.

Matthew Miller, Fedora project leader, Red Hat



“At the heart of Fedora, we aim to deliver a free, innovative, open source platform for hardware, clouds and containers that is easy to use no matter where you’re starting. Fedora 33 delivers on that promise with updates targeted at both a new and advanced user, while keeping new and exciting use cases in mind like edge computing and IoT for continued innovation.”

