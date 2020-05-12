Eta Compute Partners with Edge Impulse to Accelerate the Development and Deployment of Machine Learning at the Edge

The partnership will transform the development process from concept to production for embedded machine learning in micropower devices.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContinuousVoltageFrequencyScaling—Eta Compute and Edge Impulse announce that they are partnering to accelerate the development and deployment of machine learning using Eta Compute’s revolutionary ECM3532, the world’s lowest power Neural Sensor Processor, and Edge Impulse, the leading online TinyML platform. The partnership will speed the time-to-market for machine learning in billions of IoT consumer and industrial products where battery capacity has been a roadblock.

“Collaborating with Edge Impulse ensures our growing ECM3532 developer community is fully equipped to bring innovative designs in digital health, smart city, consumer, and industrial applications to market quickly and efficiently,” said Ted Tewksbury, CEO of Eta Compute. “We believe that our partnership will help companies debut their ground-breaking solutions later in 2020.”

Eta Compute’s ECM3532 ultra-low power Neural Sensor Processor SoC that enables machine learning at the extreme edge, and its ECM3532 EVB evaluation board are now supported by Edge Impulse’s end-to-end ML development and MLOps platform. Developers can register for free to gain access to advanced Eta Compute machine learning algorithms and development workflows through the Edge Impulse portal.

“Machine learning at the very edge has the potential to enable the use of the 99% of sensor data that is lost today because of cost, bandwidth, or power constraints,” said Zach Shelby, CEO and Co-founder of Edge Impulse. “Our online SaaS platform and Eta Compute’s innovative processor are the ideal combination for development teams seeking to accurately collect data, create meaningful data sets, spin models, and generate efficient ML at a rapidly accelerated pace.”

“Trillions of devices are expected to come online by 2035 and many will require some level of machine learning at the edge,” said Dennis Laudick, vice president of marketing, Machine Learning Group, Arm. “The combination of Eta Compute’s TinyML hardware based on Arm® Cortex® and CMSIS-NN technology, and the SaaS TinyML solutions from Edge Impulse provides developers a complete solution for bringing power efficient, edge, or endpoint ML products to market at the fast pace required for this next era of compute.”

For more information or to begin developing, visit EtaCompute.com or EdgeImpulse.com

About Eta Compute

Eta Compute was founded in 2015 with the vision that the proliferation of intelligent devices at the network edge will make daily life safer, healthier, comfortable and more convenient without sacrificing privacy and security. The company delivers the world’s lowest power embedded platform using patented Continuous Voltage Frequency Scaling to deliver unparalleled machine intelligence to energy-constrained products and remove battery capacity as a barrier in consumer and industrial applications. In 2018, the company received the Design Innovation Of The Year and Best Use Of Advanced Technologies awards at Arm TechCon. For more information visit EtaCompute.com or contact the company via email at info@etacompute.com.

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse is on a mission to enable developers to create the next generation of intelligent devices using embedded machine learning in industrial, enterprise and human centric applications. Machine learning at the very edge will enable valuable use of the 99% of sensor data that is discarded today due to cost, bandwidth or power constraints. The founders believe that machine learning can enable positive change in society and are dedicated to support applications for good. Sign up for free at edgeimpulse.com.

