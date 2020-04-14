eSports Industry Insights 2018-2024: Douyu, Huya, Twitch and YouTube – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Esports: Douyu, Huya, Twitch and YouTube” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global gaming industry is rapidly changing with technological advancements, new business models and greater regulation.

Over the past decade, the market for esports or competitive gaming has also grown across the world. It was estimated that more than 350 million people across the world watched esports both online and in-person during 2018. The most popular esports games include Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), Overwatch and Hearthstone, among others.

The growing popularity of esports has enabled stakeholders to organize large global Esport events and tournaments similar in scale to traditional sporting events. Revenues in the global esports market have increased consistently over the years with sources including advertising, media rights, tickets and merchandise, publisher fees, and sponsorships. At present, sponsorships are the highest revenue-generating source for the global esports market. However, revenues generated through the media rights segment are expected to overtake the sponsorships segment by the end of the forecast period.

Report Coverage

The scope of this report is broad and covers the global markets for esports, which is organized globally to generate various types of revenue streams, ranging from media rights to sponsorships to tickets and merchandise. The market is broken down by revenue streams and by region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for revenue stream and regional market.

The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for esports. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for esports, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the esports market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the esports industry globally.

The report includes:

An overview of the global esports market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

An idea about popular esports games and market analysis of the target audience

Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Coverage of esports market landscape and involved parties

Knowledge about revenue streams of the esports market, i.e., media rights, advertising, tickets and merchandise sales, sponsorships and publisher fees

Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including Activision Blizzard, CJ Corp., Electronic Arts, Gfinity, Modern Times Group, Take-two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent and Valve Corp.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Most Popular Esports Games

Market Landscape and Participants

Target Audience Analysis

Market Trends and Opportunities

Esports Market by Revenue Stream

Media Rights

Advertising

Tickets and Merchandise Sales

Sponsorships

Publisher Fees

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Revenue Stream

Global Market for Esports by Revenue Stream

Global Market for Esports Media Rights by Region

Global Market for Esports Advertising by Region

Global Market for Esports Tickets and Merchandise by Region

Global Market for Esports Sponsorships by Region

Global Market for Esports Publisher Fees by Region

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Esports by Region

North American Market for Esports

European Market for Esports

Asia-Pacific Market for Esports

South American Market for Esports

RoW Market for Esports

Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Increasing Awareness and Monetization Opportunities for Players

Rising Popularity of Video Games

Growing Number of Tournaments with Large Prize Money

Challenges

Prevalence of Betting Frauds and Match-Fixing Threats

Lack of Standardization

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Activision Blizzard

Amazon

Axion Ventures Inc.

Backstageplay Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bethseda Softworks Llc

Bragg Gaming Group Inc.

Capcom Co. Ltd.

CJ Corp.

Contagious Gaming Inc.

Douyu

Electronic Arts Inc.

Faceit

Gameloft

Gfinity Plc

Gungho Online Entertainment Inc.

Hi-Rez Studios

Huya

Konami Digital Entertainment Co. Ltd.

Kuuhubb Inc.

Mad Catz Interactive Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Millennial Esports Corp.

Modern Times Group

Netease

Nintendo

Plug In Digital

Sega

Smashcast.Tv

Sony Corp.

Square Enix Co. Ltd.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent

The Stars Group Inc.

Turner Broadcasting System

Twitch.Tv

Ubisoft

Valve Corp.

Versus Systems Inc.

Zynga Inc.

