eSentire Included in Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services for Fifth Consecutive Year

WATERLOO, Ontario & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gartner—eSentire, Inc., category creator and world’s largest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) company, announces its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services[1] for the fifth consecutive year since the analyst firm defined this cybersecurity sub-category with its first MDR Market Guide.

According to the Market Guide, Gartner has observed “a 44 percent growth in end users’ inquiries into MDR services during the past 12 months.” The firm anticipates that “by 2025, 50 percent of organizations will be using MDR services for threat monitoring, detection, and response functions that offer threat containment capabilities.”

“eSentire is pleased to be included in the Gartner Market Guide for the fifth consecutive year,” said Kerry Bailey, CEO, eSentire. “We know that clients look to MDR providers to act as a true extension of their security operations teams. Gartner notes that ‘most MDR providers lack the vetting and decades of competition that MSSPs have faced,’ however, we’ve been delivering true MDR for over a decade now and we pride ourselves on being the most trusted name in MDR.”

“With over a million active threat responses daily, at an average of 35 seconds to initiate action and 20 minutes to respond, isolate and contain a threat, and a net customer retention rate of over 116 percent, it’s clear why we lead the market,” Bailey continued. “Our ability to rapidly learn and work at cloud scale, combined with our expert human actions, stops breaches and reduces customer risk in ways unattainable by late-to-the-game MDR providers. No one does it better. ”

The Market Guide further notes that “coverage for cloud services, such as software as a service and infrastructure as a service, has improved during the past 12 months; however, it is still a work in progress for many MDR service providers.” Leading the industry, eSentire began rolling out its esCLOUD portfolio in late 2019 with esCLOUD for SaaS support for the largest SaaS provider, Microsoft 365. esCLOUD for IaaS introduced support for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in early 2020. Subsequently, the company has added support for Google G Suite, and plans to add Salesforce, ServiceNow, Dropbox and Box support shortly. The esCLOUD portfolio extends eSentire MDR services to provide detection, investigation and response capabilities to customer IaaS and SaaS cloud environments. Due to the dynamic and elastic nature of IaaS resources, misconfiguration of those resources is the main threat to cloud infrastructure. esCLOUD for IaaS provides real-time visibility of cloud assets, enabling immediate configuration assessment, baselining of typical behavior of assets, alerting on potentially malicious behavior, remediation to isolate the threat, and reporting against various regulatory and/or compliance frameworks.

eSentire’s Atlas platform is purpose-built on cloud-native architecture, enabling end-to-end proactive protection. Built on patented AI technologies, Atlas learns across eSentire’s global customer base, immediately extending protection to every customer with each specific detection. This ability to rapidly learn and work at cloud scale, combined with expert human actions, stops breaches and reduces customer risk in ways unattainable by traditional security products, legacy MSSPs and other providers who claim to offer MDR. In tandem, eSentire Security Operations Center (SOC) threat hunters actively respond to and contain threats in individual customers’ environments on average once every two minutes. These expert interventions are immediately deployed by Atlas’ orchestration and automation to stop threats that successfully evade firewalls and antivirus, on average once per minute for every customer.

“Organizations not capable of maintaining the mapping of threats against existing and emerging technologies are particularly strong candidates for an MDR partner. The ability to know with certainty that you have all that is necessary to detect the most common and known threats is not trivial. MDR services are a good way to gain this expertise,” said Bailey. “We have designed our solutions to offer this expertise in various approaches, including providing a full technology stack, monitoring cloud, OT and IoT feeds, managing a point solution, or just taking advantage of a customer’s existing technology stack.”

[1] Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, Toby Bussa, Kelly Kavanagh, Pete Shoard, John Collins, Craig Lawson, Mitchell Schneider, 26 August 2020

