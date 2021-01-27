Ermetic and 451 Research to Present Webinar on Controlling Privileged Access in Public Cloud Infrastructures

Experts to Explain Why Conventional Approaches Fall Short and What Is Needed to Manage Privileges and Entitlements in AWS, Azure and Google Cloud

PALO ALTO & TEL AVIV–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CIEM—Ermetic, the cloud access risk security company, today announced that Garrett Bekker, Principal Analyst, Information Security at 451 Research and Arick Goomanovsky, Chief Business Officer of Ermetic will co-present a webinar entitled “Getting a Grip on Privileged Access in Public Cloud Infrastructure” on January 27, 2021.

WHO: Garrett Bekker is a Principal Analyst in the Information Security Practice at 451 Research. He spent over 10 years as an equity research analyst at several investment banking firms, including Merrill Lynch, where he was the lead enterprise security analyst, in addition to covering infrastructure software and networking companies. Garrett is currently focused on identity and access management (IAM) and data security, with a special interest in applying the former to the cloud, big data and IoT.

Arick Goomanovsky is chief business officer of Ermetic and a tenured business leader with two decades of experience in strategy, technology, research and leadership in government and the private sector. He previously co-founded Sygnia Consulting, a cyber consulting and incident response firm which was acquired by Temasek Holdings. Arick has also worked at McKinsey & Company in London, where he focused on strategy and operations. He served for 15 years in the Israel Defense Forces Intelligence Corps Unit 8200, where he held senior leadership positions managing large scale R&D projects.

WHAT: The recent SolarWinds breach laid bare the need to control privileged access in cloud infrastructure environments. Staff administrators and third-party security and management software like SolarWinds need privileged access. However, it is exceedingly complex to manage the associated identities, access and privileges in public cloud infrastructure such as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, especially at scale and in multi-cloud environments. This webinar will explain why existing tools including IAM, PAM, CSPM and others fall short, where the gaps are and why. The speakers will also explain how new technology and automation such as Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) is helping organizations rein in the problem by providing granular visibility and enforcing least privilege access on a continuous basis in the public cloud.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT

About Ermetic

Ermetic enables enterprises to protect cloud infrastructures (IaaS/PaaS) from access-related risks and misconfigurations by maintaining continuous visibility into identities, their entitlements and data usage. By combining analytics with granular, full stack insight, Ermetic makes it possible to enforce least privilege access at scale even in the most complex cloud environments. The company is led by proven technology entrepreneurs whose previous companies have been acquired by Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and others. Ermetic has received funding from Accel, Glilot Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Target Global. Visit us at https://ermetic.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

