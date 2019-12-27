ERI to Team with CTA and Samsung for Free E-Waste Recycling Event Before CES 2020

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronic waste and the world’s largest cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today it is joining forces again with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® and Samsung Electronics America, Inc. to provide the City of Las Vegas and early CES® 2020 attendees with a convenient way to recycle unwanted consumer electronics responsibly. This third annual event will take place on Saturday, January 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PST at the Salvation Army located at 2035 Yale Street in North Las Vegas.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have once again been chosen to be the official electronics recycler for CES – truly, the must-attend event of the electronics industry,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI. “This collection effort with our friends at Samsung, CTA and the Salvation Army on January 4th will help promote responsible recycling while preventing unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills. We’re excited to kick off a new decade with such a great example of organizations pooling their resources for the common good.”

Attendees will be able to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way free of charge.

“Samsung is committed to building on its record of responsible recovery and recycling of e-waste,” said Mark Newton, Head of Environmental, Regulatory Affairs, and Sustainability at Samsung Electronics America. “With the help of partners like ERI and CTA, we have recycled over 100 million pounds of e-waste throughout the U.S. in 2018 alone, and more than 1 billion pounds since 2008. We continue to expand programs to reach our global goal of taking back more than 15 billion pounds of electronics by 2030.”

As part of the manufacturing take-back program, ERI will recycle all e-waste collected by securely destroying all data from electronic devices in the process. Accepted items include computer equipment, televisions and mobile devices.

“Helping consumers properly recycle their old tech devices is one of the industry’s key priorities,” said Walter Alcorn, vice president for environmental affairs and industry sustainability, CTA. “Even as tech devices use fewer materials and energy than ever, our industry remains committed to reducing our impact on the environment. CTA applauds Samsung and ERI for holding this recycling event for the city of Las Vegas, home of CES.”

CTA is the owner and producer of CES, the largest, most influential tech event on the planet.

About Consumer Technology Association

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in connected appliances, home entertainment, mobile computing, smartphones, wearables, and 5G networks, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, next-generation XR experiences, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and TVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About ERI

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com