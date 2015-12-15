Enlighted Accelerates Smart Building Adoption, Expands into 31 Countries and Reaches 410 Million Square Feet in Deployments

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—Enlighted realized significant growth in 2020 with a year of successful customer installations, new partnerships and new software and hardware launches. These successes directly impacted global growth, increasing deployments of Enlighted’s IoT smart sensors from 320 million square feet to more than 410 million square feet across 31 countries. The company’s momentum continued into the 2021 year receiving an Innovation Award from Business Intelligence Group, and its CEO Stefan Schwab was named 2021’s IoT Breakthrough’s IoT Company CEO of the Year.

Enlighted, a Siemens company, is the world’s most advanced Building IoT Platform for leading commercial and healthcare organizations around the globe. The company’s IoT platform captures granular data about what is happening inside a building to positively impact business operations.

Challenges that emerged during the global pandemic showcased how Enlighted’s technology is helping to future proof workplaces. As soon as COVID-19 surfaced, Enlighted innovated by immediately leveraging its proven IoT/real-time location services technology and developed a risk reduction and workplace digital contact tracing application, Safe, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

Throughout 2020, leading industry organizations recognized Enlighted’s advancements. Following the release of Safe and its new Surface Sensor, Enlighted was recognized as Frost & Sullivan’s 2020 North American Company of the Year and Enlighted One received a Product Innovation Award from Architectural Lighting. Co-founder/CTO Tanuj Mohan received the IoT Global CxO of the Year recognition. Additionally, its customer Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust won a Verdantix Smart Building Innovation award for its Enlighted IoT platform application that significantly reduces energy use, better maximizes space, conducts predictive maintenance and locates assets in real time.

“2020 was an unprecedented year, but I could not be prouder of what our team accomplished,” said Schwab. “From launching Safe and the Surface Sensor to receiving several outstanding awards, navigating working remotely, moving to our new office, contributing to the Siemens-Salesforce partnership and finding new ways to serve our new and existing customers, we rose to the challenge.

“In all of that, we put the human aspect at the forefront of our decisions, and it was truly amazing to see IoT technology advance to help protect people during the pandemic. Even for us who live and breathe IoT every day, it opened our eyes to just how powerful this technology can be to address critical issues across the globe like public health and global warming. At Enlighted, we will continue to push the boundaries of IoT technology and show the world how it can solve many of the problems we are facing today to build a better future together.”

ABOUT ENLIGHTED

Designed to change everything, Enlighted provides the world’s most advanced Building IoT Platform for leading commercial and healthcare organizations around the globe, with more than 410 million square feet of building space deployed to date. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Enlighted was acquired in 2018 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siemens Industry, Inc. For more information about Enlighted, visit enlightedinc.com.

