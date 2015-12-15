Electronic Arts Acquires Metalhead Software, Bringing a Talented Sports Development Team and Baseball Franchise to EA SPORTS

Fan-Favorite Super Mega Baseball Franchise Continues the Expansion of EA SPORTS

Combination of Metalhead and EA SPORTS will bring more unique, innovative and entertaining baseball and sports gaming experiences to fans worldwide

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment and sports gaming, announced the acquisition of Metalhead Software, a talented Canada-based video game studio and developer of the fan-favorite Super Mega Baseball franchise. EA SPORTS and Metalhead are teaming up to grow the Super Mega Baseball franchise as well as develop new gaming and sports experiences for players worldwide.

Metalhead co-founders Scott Drader and Christian Zuger started the company in 2009, and have since developed Super Mega Baseball into a highly rated and beloved gaming franchise, with an enthusiastic and loyal community. The Metalhead team will continue to work out of their Victoria, BC studio while partnering with the global EA SPORTS team to expand the Super Mega Baseball franchise as well as deliver new and engaging entertainment and sports experiences.

“We’re all players of Super Mega Baseball, and we’ve long admired the work of the Metalhead team. It’s a unique and beloved franchise among sports gamers – the balance and depth of gameplay, and the unique style of the content, makes it super fun to play with friends. We look forward to supporting and investing in the team so they can continue to build out more amazing games that delight sports fans around the world,” said Cam Weber, EA SPORTS EVP and GM. “EA SPORTS continues to expand, and we’re deeply excited to create more unique and interactive experiences that blur the lines between sports and entertainment.”

“Our team has worked hard over the years to refine a formula that uniquely mixes an arcade style with deep on-field gameplay and innovative co-operative and competitive multiplayer experiences,” said Scott Drader, Co-Founder of Metalhead Software. “In this next chapter, we’re excited to leverage EA’s power and reach to bring our titles to a broader audience and to take some ambitious next steps in the development of our future titles.”

This move is the latest in a series of significant EA SPORTS growth and expansion announcements including EA SPORTS College Football, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR and the F1 franchise now published by EA SPORTS through EA’s Codemasters acquisition. EA SPORTS is at the center of the sports experience for hundreds of millions of sports fans worldwide. Across its unparalleled portfolio, including FIFA, Madden NFL, NHL and UFC, as well as ongoing live service offerings on PC and mobile, EA SPORTS brings players closer to the sports, teams, and leagues they love.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. EA SPORTS will reveal more about Metalhead and specific product plans in the future. To stay updated on the latest EA SPORTS news, follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram or visit easports.com.

About Metalhead

Metalhead Software is a Canadian game developer in Victoria, British Columbia. The studio has focused on its Super Mega Baseball series since inception, now 10 years in the making.

