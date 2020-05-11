E Ink Announces Deployment of Digital Paper Lecture Schedules by Artec Design

The Product Development Company Partners with E Ink to Launch ePaper Devices at the University of Tartu

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, today announced the deployment of E Ink digital paper displays by Artec Design at the largest university in Estonia, the University of Tartu. The devices will display daily lecture schedules at the University’s recently opened Delta Center.

The 13.3-inch digital paper displays enable the University to update signage daily as lecture schedules are changed, offering students the most up-to-date information without the waste and time of swapping paper signage.

“This launch marks the exciting expansion of the applications for digital paper in the world of education,” said Paul Apen, Chief Business & Operations Officer of E Ink. “From eReaders to eNotes and now lecture displays, digital paper provides all the readability benefits of traditional paper, with the sustainability of an electronic display.”

The devices feature E Ink’s Carta film, enabling lecture schedules to be displayed clearly and efficiently, with extremely low power requirements. Like all E Ink technology, this deployment leverages the inherent benefits of digital paper displays: paper-like readability with a wide viewing angle and bi-stability so power is only consumed when the display image is changed. Additionally, E Ink technology is light-reflective rather than emissive, removing light pollution from the equation and allowing for a sleek aesthetic.

“The deployment is a cornerstone for expanding Artec Design’s ePaper applications beyond multilingual exhibitions at museums to wider indoor signage solutions,” said Kaido Kevvai, CEO of Artec Design. “The applications are not limited to specific use-cases, as the devices are versatile and can display any content created by designers, whether it’s custom typography, layouts, visuals or images.”

The displays were developed by Artec with Power over Ethernet (PoE) as well as a Central Management Server (CMS). PoE is used for both data and power to reliably maintain the displays, while the CMS enables management of display content. The devices also feature an optional RFID/NFC and touch button support for local interaction with users, enabling the personalization of the contents shown, including campus maps, event promotion, safety information and more.

For more information on E Ink and digital paper, visit www.eink.com.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About Artec Design

Artec Design is a product development company that has developed a family of products for ePaper digital signage together with E Ink [www.eink.com]. The first and most prominent client of its ePaper devices is the Estonian National Museum that uses 6.8”, 9.7” and 32” ePaper devices for multilingual museum signage, hence increasing engagement and improving visitor experience. The museum features more than 6000 square meters of exhibition space with more than 850 ePaper displays installed.

Please visit www.artecdesign.ee for more information on the ePaper devices.

Contacts

Racepoint Global



Anna Halstead, 617-624-3492



eink@racepointglobal.com