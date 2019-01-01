E Ink and IntelliCentrics Work Together to Create an Eco-Friendly Smart Badge with ePaper Display as a Medical Credentialing Solution

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalpaper–E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, today announced its partnership with IntelliCentrics, the innovator of the SEC³URE Ethos, SEC³URE Passport, Link & GO!, BioBytes™ and BioBytes™ Visitor, serving healthcare facilities across North America, the United Kingdom, and China, in developing a smart badge with an ePaper display as a medical credentialing solution. By integrating IntelliCentrics’ technology platform and E Ink’s ePaper display technology, healthcare facilities will have the full-service credentialing system they need to ensure the safety of visitors, patients, and the entire community.

Through its technology platform, IntelliCentrics has also created a credential management system that can be customized by healthcare facilities. Users can register information through an app on their smartphones, and the relevant information can be transferred to the smart badge. The information shown on the smart badge, including health information and the expected length of visit to the hospital, allows the healthcare staff to clearly identify visitors and their health status, and to keep staff, patients and visitors as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries around the world have implemented TOCC (travel history, occupation, contact history, cluster), a method to track the movement of people in order to ensure the health and safety of the larger community. The smart badge can clearly display COVID-19 vaccine status, or highlight the TOCC risk assessments, which can assist healthcare facilities to improve efficiency in visitor control and reduce potential exposure. This solution has already been introduced and adopted by many hospitals in North America and Europe.

The smart badge can be reused after disinfection and will replace the traditional paper badge to reduce the consumption of single-use paper, and to provide real-time badge updates as needed. Due to E Ink’s unique, bi-stable technology, the smart badge will only require a small amount of power to update visitor information, and can then display information indefinitely until reuse, providing a smart and eco-friendly display interface. The integration of the smart badge and the technology platform can help effectively implement visitor management, ensure the environmental safety of corporations and institutions, and follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

At present, IntelliCentrics are serving more than 11,000 healthcare facilities in Europe and the United States with its credentialing solution combined with a 3.7-inch black and white ePaper smart badge. IntelliCentrics will also launch the first BioBytes visitor management system in E Ink headquarters in Taiwan and will conduct the first trials using E Ink’s new 4.01” color E Ink Gallery Palette™ display.

“E Ink is excited to work with IntelliCentrics on this smart badge,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “The health and safety of people during COVID-19 is of utmost priority, and we are proud to be part of a solution that provides real-time information needed to keep people safe in healthcare and hospital environments.”

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About IntelliCentrics

With a mission to use trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, IntelliCentrics created the SEC³URE Ethos. Built on three core principles – transparency, neutrality, and independence, over 11,000 locations of care worldwide rely on the SEC³URE Ethos to ensure mutual trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives, and healthcare companies. To learn more about the world’s largest trusted healthcare technology platform, visit www.intellicentrics.com. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine credential, visit our COVID-19 Solution Center. IntelliCentrics is publicly traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 6819.

