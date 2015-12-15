E Ink and Atmosic Announce eBadge Reference Design

Low Power Solution Lasts Years on a Small Coin Cell

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, and Atmosic, an innovator in extreme-low-power Bluetooth® Low Energy semiconductor technology for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced today a reference design for eBadge applications.

According to Markets and Markets™, the smart badge market is set for significant growth over the next few years; eBadge devices were valued at USD 17.8 billion in 2019 and the market is projected to reach USD 33 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.6 percent from 2020 to 2025. The smart badge with displays segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1 percent during the forecast period. The growth of smart badges can be attributed to the convenience and transaction security they provide, as well as their capability for tamper-proof storage of information and account identity of users.

Through the joint project with E Ink and Atmosic, Atmosic will offer a power-optimized eBadge reference design, featuring one of E Ink’s 2.9” or 3.7” black and white displays, or 4.1” Gallery Palette™ color displays. The kit utilizes Atmosic’s M series extreme low-power Bluetooth LE platform, enabling long, multiyear battery life which can be extended by using optional on-chip energy harvesting.

The kit can be used in landscape or portrait mode, and under a typical eBadge use case of three (3) image changes per day, a small CR2032 coin cell battery will last over three (3) years. This low-power eBadge can also provide visual updates including a photo, location information, alert messages, and text messages. The use of energy harvesting can give the eBadge virtually unlimited battery life.

“This innovative reference design combines E Ink’s low-power electronic ink technology with the industry’s absolute lowest power Bluetooth LE platform, the M series from Atmosic, to enable the rapidly growing eBadge market segment,” said Thomas Lee, Executive Director of Sales at Atmosic. “With such a low-power budget, developers can add a host of features to build a secure, cost-efficient eBadge solution that can run on the same battery for multiple years or even have unlimited battery life with energy harvesting.”

“With the increased popularity of connected devices featuring displays, the need for enhanced functionality while balancing battery life is a key concern for many product designers,” said Timothy O’Malley, AVP of the US Regional Business Unit, E Ink. “The combination of E Ink’s low-power display and Atmosic’s low-power Bluetooth solutions gives product designers a solution that enables visual data without the need for bulky batteries or device charging challenges. We are excited to work with Atmosic to enable a new level of functionality for eBadges and to free product designers from power constraints.”

The reference design will be available through Atmosic’s website at www.atmosic.com.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company designing ultra-low power and energy harvesting wireless solutions. Atmosic’s technology is helping to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, delivering forever battery life and battery free solutions for the Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem — designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments — to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in the Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

