Diodes Incorporated to Participate at the Loop Capital Markets Conference on March 11

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Sr. Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Laura Mehrl, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in the Loop Capital Markets Virtual Consumer, Industrials & TMT Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Management will be available throughout the day to host conference calls with investors participating in the event.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Loop Capital Markets representative.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Diodes Incorporated



Laura Mehrl



Director, Investor Relations



P: 972-987-3959



E: laura_mehrl@diodes.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Shelton Group



Leanne K. Sievers, President



P: 949-224-3874



E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com