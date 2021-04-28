Decision Intelligence Platform Leader Exponential AI Continues Geographic and Market Expansion in 2021 with Additional U.S. Northwest Locations

Recognized in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for AI in 2020 for Decision Intelligence and Composite AI as well as a Top 10 Healthcare AI Solution Provider by Healthcare Tech Outlook

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CompositeAI—Exponential AI (www.exponentialai.com), a leading Decision Intelligence platform provider, today announced additional geographic and market expansion into the Northwestern U.S.

Founded in 2016, Exponential AI has experienced substantial growth during 2020 with its low cost no-code Decision Intelligence Platform, Enso. The company has averaged over 100% Revenue Growth over the last three years, and with its current expansion is on track for 150% growth in 2021.

New appointments include Steven Lund, Head of Sales, Business Development and Marketing, who brings more than 30 years’ experience in technology, AI/ML and deep learning to Exponential AI, along with deep experience in leading global initiatives in SaaS, Cybersecurity and IoT for major technology corporations. Lund is leading Exponential’s expansion into the healthcare and financial services industries from Salt Lake City.

Also joining Exponential is Managing Director Alistair Rock, a global executive and serial entrepreneur leading out in the company’s expansion into additional enterprise health organizations from Boise, Idaho.

“We can substantially increase the speed and success of AI implementations across industries enabling decision intelligence, continuous learning, real time insights and the rapid deployment of highly focused AI solutions. This is accelerating our own growth as we continue to accelerate the transformation of some of the world’s largest and most mission critical organizations,” said Exponential AI CEO John Keith.

Exponential AI’s platform Enso significantly accelerates the overall life cycle of building, deploying and scaling enterprise grade Decision Intelligence Solutions that provide transparent, predictable and explainable machine decisions to drive autonomous processes at scale.

Acknowledged by Gartner

The Gartner Group acknowledged Exponential AI in its 2020 Gartner Hype Cycle for AI in two categories: Decision Intelligence and Composite AI. According to the report published on July 27, 2020, “Enterprises are making tangible progress with AI initiatives, but also many mistakes. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) grows more widespread and new solutions emerge, organizations are realizing AI’s increased value, but also facing new challenges. This report will help you assess AI-specific maturity and adoption.” According to Gartner, “Over the coming year, enterprises will be interested in using AI primarily to increase operational efficiencies and enable digital transformations.”

Transforming Business and Health Outcomes with Decision Agents

One of Exponential AI’s key strengths is the ability to provide organizations with “Decision Agents” — Intelligent Digital Workers, that can be easily trained to make decision like humans and continuously learn from decision they have made and the feedback they receive. These agents save organizations millions of dollars as they are customized and assembled into solutions that automate decision making at scale across complex enterprises processes. Exponential’s Decision Agents have been used across multiple leading Healthcare and Financial Services enterprise clients to drive transformational outcomes for revenue, cost, quality and efficiency.

Gartner Disclaimer

About Exponential AI

Exponential AI is a leader in Decision Intelligence and offers Enso that significantly accelerates the overall life cycle of building, deploying, and scaling enterprise grade Decision Intelligence Solutions that provide transparent, predictable and explainable machine decisions to drive autonomous processes at scale. Enso comes with prebuilt decision agents which can easily be assembled to build Decision Intelligence solutions that continuously improve with more data, insights and decisions.

Founded in 2016, Exponential AI is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and maintains a Research and Development center in Hyderabad India. Exponential AI has partnered with leading Fortune 50 organizations across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Life Sciences and Financial Services.

For more information, visit www.exponentialai.com.

