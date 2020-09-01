Dahua Solutions Help Businesses Become Pandemic-Ready

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Security–Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric provider of smart IoT solutions, is helping businesses reopen. Thermal imaging, face detection, and other technologies play key roles in screening for skin temperature and determining whether someone is wearing a mask.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Dahua has been devoted to providing an array of solutions to help keep businesses running wherever possible,” remarked Jennifer Hackenburg, Senior Product Marketing Manager of Dahua Technology USA. “Our offerings reflect the varied needs of different business environments – we strive to provide options for every budget and application.”

Thermal temperature monitoring lets business owners get fast, accurate readings of the skin temperature of employees and customers. People pass through a checkpoint where a station measures the temperature of their skin; no contact is made and the traffic flow remains smooth. Compact and simple, the SafetyTemp Thermal Temperature Station is best for small installations. It takes measurements from up to six feet away and in only 0.2 seconds, raising audible alerts if a person’s skin temperature is above a user-defined threshold. It can also help determine whether a person is wearing a mask.

For medium and large installations, the Dahua Thermal Temperature Monitoring Solution is a more robust option that incorporates a hybrid network thermal camera, an NVR, and a blackbody calibration device for highly accurate skin temperature measurements (±0.54° F). Like SafetyTemp, this is a contact-free solution that makes screening fast and efficient. As people pass through the checkpoint, their skin temperatures are captured and the system can send alerts about temperature or mask status via the 4K 16-ch 1U NVR (DHI-NVR5216-16P-I) or a mobile app (DMSS). Two different camera options are available, including a new model (DH-TPC-BF3221-T), which is well-suited for medium-sized businesses due to a lower price point. It offers accurate readings from up to 16 feet away. The high-end model (DH-TPC-BF5421) has a higher resolution thermal lens, lower NETD, and large aperture, resulting in more pixels and less noise in the image. This in turn means more data points for the system to analyze and lets the camera obtain readings from up to 23 feet away.

For a portable solution, the Handheld Thermal Temperature Monitoring Device DH-TPC-HT2201 encapsulates a 3.5mm camera that can be aimed directly at the subject from a safe distance. AI temperature measurement facilitates high accuracy (±0.9° F), and an alarm sounds when a person’s skin temperature exceeds a user-defined threshold. This simple to use, cost effective device is best employed in small applications with a dense customer or personnel base. A built-in, rechargeable, lithium-ion battery lasts more than eight hours in between charging.

When mask detection is the top priority, a new 5MP dome camera (N55DY82) gives users an active alarm message when it detects people without masks within its field of view. A wealth of other features, including perimeter protection, people counting, heat mapping, Smart Motion Detection (SMD) and face detection, make this high-performing camera an excellent security solution as well. Highly accurate, it can be paired with a thermal temperature camera for a complete solution.

Dahua’s 55-Inch Floor-Standing Digital Signage (DHI-LDV55-INDOOR) complements digital monitoring checkpoints. It offers a 1080p display screen that is customizable to display safety requirements, provide instructions for those preparing to have their temperature measured, or simply point people in the right direction. It supports a wide range of audio and video encoding formats and has built-in media player software and a USB player for displaying advertisements.

The digital signage can also be deployed as a component of Dahua’s new flow control solution. This solution helps businesses maintain social distancing protocols and avoid overcrowding while streamlining efforts and reducing manpower for facilities where occupancy is regulated. A people-counting camera installed at a restaurant entrance, for example, keeps track of how many people have entered and exited. Working in tandem, the display tells customers when they may enter the restaurant, grocery store, or retail store, or when it is at capacity and they need to wait. The entire solution can integrate with the mask detection camera and thermal temperature solutions for large applications needing to manage a complex set of safety and health requirements.

“Convenience and accuracy are important to our customers as they reopen their businesses,” added Hackenburg. “Dahua has risen to the challenge by providing flexible options for a variety of needs and budgets, supporting a more seamless transition into this new way of doing business.”

Dahua’s thermal solutions, including the SafetyTemp Thermal Temperature Station, the Thermal Temperature Monitoring Solution, and the Handheld Thermal Temperature Monitoring Device, are not FDA-cleared or approved. These solutions should not be solely or primarily used to diagnose or exclude a diagnosis of COVID-19 or any other disease. Elevated body temperature in the context of use should be confirmed with secondary evaluation methods (e.g., an NCIT or clinical grade contact thermometer). Public health officials, through their experience with the solutions in the particular environment of use, should determine the significance of any fever or elevated temperature based on the skin telethermographic temperature measurement. The solutions should be used to measure only one subject’s temperature at a time. Visible thermal patterns are only intended for locating the points from which to extract the thermal measurement.

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, a global leader of video surveillance equipment manufacturing, according to an IHS 2019 report. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American region is led by Tim Wang, President and CEO, and several industry experienced executives.

