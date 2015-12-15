ConsumerMedical Recognized for Virtual Care Innovation in the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious annual awards program recognizes outstanding health & medical technology products and companies

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ConsumerMedical, a leading clinical advocacy, decision support, and expert medical opinion company that helps employees and plan members navigate the nation’s complex healthcare system, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “TeleHealth Innovation Award” in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.





Conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that tracks leading technologies and products in the global health and medical market, the awards program relies on an expert panel of judges, representing a mix of technical, business, academic and marketing expertise within the industry to identify breakthrough innovations.

ConsumerMedical’s platform, paired with its network of the nation’s leading specialists, centralizes interactions to deliver virtual expert opinions. The proprietary technology is unique because it allows for true 360-degree multidisciplinary collaboration among various levels of clinicians and sub-specialists as a case moves from intake to summarization, review and final rendering of an opinion.

Awarded for Tech that Makes Connecting with Teams of Top Specialists Easier

ConsumerMedical has invested heavily in collaboration tools for physicians when two or more concurrent opinions are required on more complex diagnoses. ConsumerMedical’s “Virtual Center of Excellence” programs, focused primarily on oncology and musculoskeletal conditions, allow physicians to work together reviewing a case, assigning the patient’s questions by specialty area, and delivering responses in unison. The expert multidisciplinary team is available to individuals on an ongoing basis, as well as to their treating providers for peer-to-peer consultations.

“Imagine having longitudinal access to a highly recognized medical, surgical or radiation oncologist simultaneously, to review and weigh in on a new cancer diagnosis and treatment progress—without the time, travel, and coordination of seeing multiple specialists independently,” said Babak Movassaghi, Chief Innovation and Product Officer at ConsumerMedical. “We are delivering on this vision today, and we are honored to receive the MedTech Breakthrough award as validation of our innovation in the virtual care space.”

Recognized for Empowering Patients and Providers

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world. Winners in other key categories include Philips, Noom, Amwell, and Boston Scientific.

“ConsumerMedical is up-leveling the telehealth and virtual care landscape by empowering patients and providers with a breakthrough platform for multidisciplinary teams of expert physicians, nurses, and clinicians to collaborate on delivering streamlined guidance,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire ConsumerMedical team for decisively winning our ‘TeleHealth Innovation Award’ for 2021.”

Additional capabilities within the HIPAA-compliant platform include multi-stakeholder access points for interpreters and translators to facilitate cases for diverse and international populations. ConsumerMedical has also built out the most video modalities for individuals to choose from; this includes the ability for physicians to record and “video message” patients via asynchronous video, enabling the human connection with the added convenience of playable, personalized content.

“We’ve always understood that healthcare is deeply personal and that our technology should be the connector of people to up-to-date information, guidance—and most importantly—compassionate human support. Our investment in multidisciplinary collaboration tools is part of our commitment to expediting access to expert physician teams at leading academic medical centers for individuals facing the most complex, life-changing conditions,” said Movassaghi.

About ConsumerMedical

ConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert medical opinion company serving over six million individuals through some of the nation’s largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for 25 years. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions, including Medical Decision Support®, Surgery Decision Support®, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical’s results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. www.consumermedical.com

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

