CAPCOM: Just tap! It’s so simple! Fun puzzles! The official start of service for Snoopy Puzzle Journey!

With 10 million installs for apps in this series, we are now offering the very popular Snoopy app for downloading! To commemorate this, we are giving away Amazon Gift Card (USD 20 or the amount of money equivalent to USD 20) to 500 people by lottery, and more special events to follow!





TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snoopy is the world’s most famous beagle, and he is beloved everywhere! CAPCOM starts to present the fourth casual game in the series, Snoopy Puzzle Journey, that anyone can easily enjoy. Download is now available!

To commemorate the official launch of the app, there is a special campaign on now. It’s time to get ready for it! Keep your eyes peeled!

Downloads Available on Each Platform’s Store!

Google Play



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.capcom.android.snworld

App Store



https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/id1460552404

Amazon App Store:



http://www.amazon.co.jp/gp/mas/dl/android?p=jp.co.capcom.fireos.snworld

In Celebration of the Game’s Release:



Amazon Gift Card Giveaway with 500 Winners

We will hold a gift promotion to celebrate the launch of the Snoopy Puzzle Journey puzzle game app!



Amazon Gift Card (USD 20 or the amount of money equivalent to USD 20) are gifted to 500 people by lottery.

Promotion Period

From the app’s release through March 9, 2020, 14:59 (UTC)

NOTE: Please see the special website for specific information and the rules for participation in this campaign.



https://mobile.capcom.com/puzzlejourney/en/campaign/present_wcp.html

Official Promotional Video for Snoopy Puzzle Journey



https://youtu.be/thp_TRq-oeA

NOTE: The screenshots and information shared in this press release were created during the development process. The content and specifications may change without prior notice.

Overview

Genre: puzzle game



Players: 1



Fees to play: Free-to-play, with item-based payment and monthly subscription



Release date: March 3, 2020



Available regions: Planned for 59 countries including Japan



Official website:



https://mobile.capcom.com/puzzlejourney/en/

Copyright notice:



© 2020 Peanuts Worldwide, LLC. All game code © CAPCOM Co., LTD.

Contacts

Direct inquiries to:



Teruya Muramatsu



MO Business Promotions Department



CAPCOM Co., LTD.



48F, Shinjuku Mitsui Building, 2-1-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, 163-0448



e-mail: publicity@eng.capcom.co.jp