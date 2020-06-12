Cable Assembly Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand For EVs to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CableAssemblyMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the cable assembly market and it is poised to grow by USD 65.83 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio’s latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Cable Assembly Market Download free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., BizLink Holding Inc., Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Minnesota Wire Company, Molex LLC, RF Industries Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand for EVS has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cable-assembly-market-size-industry-analysis
Cable Assembly Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cable Assembly Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
- Application-specific
- Rectangular
- RF
- Circular
- Others
-
Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
-
Application
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Telecom and Datacom
- Industrial
- Others
Cable Assembly Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cable assembly market report covers the following areas:
- Cable Assembly Market Size
- Cable Assembly Market Trends
- Cable Assembly Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growth in data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the cable assembly market growth during the next few years.
Cable Assembly Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cable assembly market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cable assembly market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cable assembly market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cable assembly market vendors
