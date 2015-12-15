Bosch Power Tools Announces Availability of PROFACTOR™ SDS-max® 18V Hitman™ Rotary Hammers

Featuring Bosch’s First 180-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, the Bosch SDS-max® Hitman™ Hammers Deliver High-Powered Performance on Bosch’s CORE18V™ Battery Platform

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bosch Power Tools, a global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, today announced purchase availability of its PROFACTOR™ SDS-max® 18V Hitman™ Rotary Hammers. The GBH18V-36C 1-9/16 In. Rotary Hammer delivers 5.2 Ft.-Lbs. of impact energy (EPTA), while the GBH18V-45C Hitman 1-7/8 In. SDS-max® Rotary Hammer delivers 9.3 Ft.-Lbs. of impact energy (EPTA). The PROFACTOR™ line, including the new hammers, is optimized for use with CORE18V™ PROFACTOR™ batteries.

Guaranteed to deliver performance comparable to its corded counterparts, the Bosch PROFACTOR™ Rotary Hammers offer a Bosch first – a 180-day no-questions-asked return guarantee for all new PROFACTOR™ 18V Rotary Hammers.

Both the GBH18V-36C and GBH18V-45C feature rotary hammer and hammer-only modes feature Vario-Lock positioning to rotate and lock the chisel. The hammers also include Soft Start and controlled RPM and BPM, making it easier to control drilling and chiseling applications, with an on-tool user interface for tool performance, feedback and control. The GBH18V-45C model also includes a counter-balance weight in the hammer mechanism.

Each hammer also includes kickback control technology to reduce the risk of sudden tool reactions in bit bind-up situations, and an anti-vibration system with a longer air cushion in the hammer tube and dampeners in the handle to help reduce vibration on the job. Both are equipped for optional connectivity through a separately sold module, providing a link to the free Bosch Toolbox app on a connected device to customize tool settings.

Bosch Power Tools’ new PROFACTOR™ line of cordless tools give professionals the freedom to take on the most demanding jobsite applications on one 18V battery platform. All PROFACTOR™ tools are powered by Bosch’s CORE18V™ battery platform. All PROFACTOR™ tools also feature its BITURBO Brushless™ Technology, a high-performance brushless motor and drive-train system designed to deliver power comparable and/or equivalent to high-demand corded tools.

For more information on the PROFACTOR™ Hammer 180-Day Guarantee, click here or core18v.boschtools.com/profactor.

