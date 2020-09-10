Bosch Deploys Groundbreaking Traffic Video Sensor Technology Across America’s First Real-World Smart City, Peachtree Corners

Collaboration between the City of Peachtree Corners and Bosch Building Technologies leverages video sensors to manage and analyze traffic – which includes live autonomous shuttles and teleoperated e-scooters alongside regular drivers/vehicles

The cameras join layers of future forward IoT technologies that are being proven out, developed and deployed in a unique environment with real residents, connected city infrastructure and a world first: liability insurance for both driven and driverless traffic

The premiere smart city in the United States is serving as a model for “the city street of the future”

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peachtree Corners – the nation’s first smart city environment powered by real-world infrastructure and next-generation connectivity – today announced its strategic collaboration with the Bosch Building Technologies division to test, demonstrate and develop the future of video-as-a-sensor technology.

As Peachtree Corners further strengthens its position as the premiere testbed of autonomous mobility and smart city technology, connected city infrastructure and interaction with residents will enable Bosch to prove out its latest, most advanced edge computing capabilities via Curiosity Lab’s connected intersection.

Bosch’s technology will generate new insights into traffic planning for “the city street of the future.” With teleoperated e-scooters and fully autonomous vehicles intermingling with regular traffic, drivers and citizens living their everyday lives in Peachtree Corners, this collaboration will unveil a host of data points that will help other cities across the globe better prepare for tomorrow.

“Our 5G-enabled living laboratory will give Bosch the opportunity to push the limits of their technology in a real-world setting that is almost impossible to replicate in a closed lab, while enhancing overall city operations and the lives of our residents,” said Brian Johnson, city manager of Peachtree Corners. “The city of Peachtree Corners also provides Bosch a real-world showcase for their customers to come and experience their technology applied to an actual city, not just in concept.”

“Bosch video-as-a-sensor technology assists city planners in making informed decisions on traffic management that are based on real-time data around events happening at and around intersections,” said Lewis Stallworth, business development manager with Bosch. “Partnering with the City of Peachtree Corners and Curiosity Lab gives Bosch an opportunity to showcase and test its Intelligent Video Analytics with machine learning capabilities on the roadway of the future, with a connected intersection, autonomous vehicles, autonomous scooters and autonomous package delivery – all in a real-world environment. We are looking forward to helping the City of Peachtree Corners become a model for other cities in creating a smarter, safer and more sustainable transportation ecosystem.”

“The addition of the most advanced video-as-a-sensor technology, along with Cradlepoint’s cellular router for testing failover connectivity, is another reflection of our city’s commitment to showcasing how government entities and the world’s top technology companies can and should work together to make the smart city vision a reality in the United States,” said Brandon Branham, chief technology officer and assistant city manager of Peachtree Corners. “It’s an honor to be working alongside Bosch to create another layer of smart infrastructure for Peachtree Corners – and we look forward to analyzing invaluable, actionable data in our central control center to make important decisions as we continue to improve our city into the future.”

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Situated alongside the Chattahoochee River and at the southwest corner of Gwinnett County in the metro Atlanta area, Peachtree Corners, Georgia is a vibrant municipality that’s home to more than 40,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world’s most disruptive technology companies. As the United States’ premiere smart city – powered by real-world connected infrastructure – Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world’s first fleet of teleoperated e-scooters deployed, a fully autonomous shuttle utilized by actual residents, a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its people, and the world.

For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a 1.5-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

About Bosch

The Bosch division Building Technologies is a leading global supplier of security, safety and communications products and systems. In selected countries, Bosch offers solutions and services for building security, energy efficiency and building automation. About 9,000 associates generated sales of roughly 2.0 billion euros in 2019. Protecting lives, buildings and assets is the major aim. The product portfolio includes video security, intrusion detection, fire detection and voice evacuation systems as well as access control and management systems. Professional audio and conference systems for communication of voice, sound and music complete the range. Building Technologies develops and manufactures in its own plants in Europe, Americas and Asia. Additional information is available online at www.boschbuildingtechnologies.com

