BlackSky Increases Capacity as Latest Satellite Enters Commercial Operations

Company Ships Two Additional Satellites to Launch Facility, Reinforcing its Speed to Space and Rapid Delivery of First-to-Know Insights

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#geospatialintelligence—BlackSky, a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services that recently announced a planned business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW), today shared that its BlackSky 7 satellite completed the commissioning process and entered full commercial operations within two weeks of launch. This latest satellite was launched at 22:30 UTC on March 22, 2021, delivered first insights and began limited commercial operations less than 24 hours later. Further, the company today revealed two additional BlackSky satellites have been shipped to a launch facility in New Zealand for its next planned launch mission with Rocket Lab named “Running out of Toes” scheduled for May 2021.





BlackSky’s enhanced commissioning capabilities showcase advanced levels of automation and asynchronous system evaluations that allow rapid integration of new satellites into its constellation. These features streamline the company’s ability to rapidly grow the space sensor network and extend capacity to deliver real-time intelligence with average one-hour, dawn-to-dusk imaging revisit rates and average 90-minute delivery times.

“With our latest launch, our customers are witnessing how we have built the infrastructure for delivering on-demand geospatial intelligence capacity,” said Brian E. O’Toole, CEO of BlackSky. “These investments in our delivery infrastructure enable customers to access real-time situational awareness, and ensure they have access to first-to-know insights about the things that matter most to them.”

BlackSky previously announced launch plans with Rocket Lab to deploy eight additional satellites in 2021. The company expects to have 14 satellites on orbit by the close of the year. BlackSky seeks to build its constellation to 30 high-resolution multi-spectral satellites capable of monitoring the most important locations on Earth every 30 minutes, day or night.

About BlackSky Holdings, Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup. On February 17, 2021, BlackSky entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Merger Agreement”) with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW) that would result in BlackSky becoming a publicly listed company. For more information visit www.blacksky.com.

About Osprey

Osprey is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that was established as a collaboration between investment firms HEPCO Capital Management, led by Jonathan and Edward Cohen, and JANA Partners, led by Barry Rosenstein and with its SPAC initiative led by JANA Partner David DiDomenico, who serves as Osprey’s CEO, President, and Director. Osprey was formed to consummate a transaction with one or more transformative companies that have developed innovative software delivery platforms. For more information visit www.osprey-technology.com.

