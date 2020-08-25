BioConnect’s Mobile Wellness Declaration Selected as a Strategic Solution by Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster COVID-19 Program

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accesscontrol–BioConnect is proud to announce its membership in the Digital Technology Supercluster, a growing cross-industry community of more than 680 private and public sector organizations working to accelerate Canada’s economic renewal through the collaborative development, deployment, and scaling of Canadian-made digital technologies. BioConnect’s initial involvement will focus the Supercluster’s COVID-19 Program. Launched earlier in the year, this initiative is focused on unlocking digital solutions for protecting the health and safety of all Canadians, and fostering economic recovery and renewal.

The elderly demographic, especially Canadians in long-term care facilities, has been tragically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why it’s critical to find new ways to protect vulnerable people where they live, as well as workplaces where the virus can quickly spread.

That’s where BioConnect partnership with the Supercluster comes in. By building -out BioConnect’s Mobile Wellness Declaration Solution, the project will add layers of protection by retrofitting existing card access systems with touch-free screening surveys and adding new thermal imaging technology to detect potentially ill people before they enter.

“Being a proud Canadian technology company, we are both honoured and proud to partner with the Digital Technology Supercluster and contribute to our country’s fight against COVID-19,” said Jeff Crews, BioConnect’s Chief Customer Officer. “BioConnect is uniquely positioned to combine the power of mobile application development with our deep experience in the Access Control industry in developing this mobile Wellness Declaration.”

The project will allow long-term care facility administrators (or any workplace) to turn any door with a traditional card reader into a smart door that can be managed remotely. Individuals wanting to enter a facility, will receive a push notification to their mobile phone displaying the survey-based Wellness Declaration tool. The survey includes a series of COVID related screening questions, with the individual being denied access to the facility if there is any level of risk detected.

“The Supercluster’s partnership with BioConnect is a prime example of the proactive and collaborative approach needed to develop innovative digital technologies for protecting the health of Canadians, of businesses, and of the overall economic recovery,” said Supercluster CEO Sue Paish.

The Mobile Wellness Declaration solution has won the Security Industry Association’s New Product Showcase Award for Best Emerging Technology. To learn more about it, please visit bioconnect.com/link/wellness-declaration/

About BioConnect:

BioConnect offers solutions to the toughest security problems that the enterprise faces. We help to increase security and identity assurance for any access event, no matter the deployment. Enabling trust in the connected world, BioConnect provides enterprise biometric authentication & a security platform to establish stronger trust in unifying a person’s identity across physical, IOT and digital applications. The result is exact identity assurance, advanced cybersecurity and protection of the most valuable company assets; their people, data and IP. By innovating on the breadth of authentication options, BioConnect provides a level of trust that does not yet exist in the market today. The company is based in Toronto, Canada and is passionately powered by the brightest and most forward-thinking minds. With over 60 BioConnectors, we are quickly growing and scaling towards the future.

About the Digital Technology Supercluster:

The Digital Technology Supercluster solves some of industry’s and society’s biggest problems through Canadian-made technologies. We bring together private and public sector organizations of all sizes to address challenges facing Canada’s economic sectors including healthcare, natural resources, manufacturing and transportation. Through this ‘collaborative innovation’ the Supercluster helps to drive solutions better than any single organization could on its own. The Digital Technology Supercluster is led by industry leaders such as D-Wave, Finger Food Advanced Technology Group, LifeLabs, LlamaZOO, Lululemon, MDA, Microsoft, Mosaic Forest Management, Sanctuary AI, Teck Resources Limited, TELUS, Terramera, and 1Qbit. Together, we work to position Canada as a global hub for digital innovation. A full list of Members can be found here.

About the COVID-19 Program:

The COVID-19 Program aims to improve the health and safety of Canadians and support Canada’s ability to address issues created by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the program will build expertise and capacity to anticipate and address issues that may arise in future health crises, from healthcare to a return to work and community. More information can be found here.

Contacts

Media:

Christina Cardella



BioConnect



ccardella@bioconnect.com

647-821-4639

Kathleen Reid



Digital Technology Supercluster



kried@switchboardpr.com

604-724-1242