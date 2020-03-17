Bango Enables Carrier Billing Subscriptions for Hatch Gaming Platform

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MOBILEPAYMENTS–Bango (AIM: BGO), the mobile commerce company, announces it has launched carrier billing payment services for Hatch, the monthly subscription based 5G games streaming platform. Following an initial launch with a leading mobile operator in the USA, customers can now subscribe to Hatch Premium Gaming by conveniently paying on their monthly phone bill.

Hatch is a 5G gaming platform that streams top tier gaming titles to your phone without the need for local installs. Choice and flexibility are massively increased for gamers who can chose from a vast library of premium games, without being limited by device storage.

With the roll out of 5G, gamers are entering a new era of exceptional mobile game play on the go. The fast data exchange and increased bandwidth delivered by 5G enables sophisticated, multi-player games to be delivered at high quality and with real-time responses. A new generation of 5G enabled devices, which support massive data consumption, is being launched to provide the perfect combination for gamer heaven.

This partnership will benefit from Bango Boost, which applies Bango data insights technology to identify users who are most likely to be interested in subscription-based, 5G gaming. These insights help Hatch to target offers to users who are interested in paid gaming services.

Jim Plimmer, SVP Payments Strategy at Bango said: “Bango is pleased to be powering subscription payments for Hatch 5G customers in the USA. More choice is now available to gamers as the restrictions of bandwidth and latency are lifted with 5G mobile networks. The Hatch platform offers a library of leading game titles that stream perfectly over 5G.”

Nick Thomas, VP Commercial Partnerships at Hatch said: “The advent of 5G, increase in streaming games and 5G enabled devices is a marriage made in heaven for gamers. By working with Bango we can rapidly offer new ways to pay which enable more customers to enjoy our games.”

