Aquatik Esports Announces Launch of Pro Esports Feeder Initiative and Introduction of ‘Big Time College Tournament’, presented by Corsair

NAPLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aquatik Esports is pleased to introduce the Aquatik Alliance, its newest initiative providing established esports organizations a place to scout and develop new talent. Led by industry-leading executives, Rob Borm from Game Informer and Andrew Bouley from Horizon Cloud Extended Reality, this initiative enables players of all skill sets access to competitive tournaments while also enabling pro esports organizations access to talent.

Propelling its mantra of ‘Esports for Everyone’, Aquatik’s weekly ‘Community Mashup’ tournament series eliminates many common barriers for gamers and provides them with quick and easy access to authentic cash-pool tournament experiences. Similar to a recreational game of pick-up, ‘Community Mashup’ is one of Aquatik’s most popular threads among their 25k Discord members.

On the other side of the spectrum, Aquatik’s monthly and seasonal tournaments attract all skill levels, including elite participants. Presented by Gigabyte, Aquatik’s upcoming League of Legends tournament on January 30th, 2021 will feature players from Diamond to Challenger ranks, representing the 10th percentile up to the 0.01st percentile of players in North America. Attracting and supporting players as the professional season nears its start with the 2021 Scouting Grounds event rounds out the Aquatik Alliance for players.

Furthermore, the Aquatik Alliance empowers esports organizations the ability to spot talent and grow their own rosters by providing access to dedicated esports recruitment managers via fully hosted and managed scouting tournaments. Outfitted with a cutting edge esports broadcast & production studio as well as a training and gaming lounge, Aquatik Alliance is a valuable resource for pro esports organizations.

In the spirit of feeder programs and under the umbrella of Aquatik Alliance, Aquitik Esports and presenting sponsor, Corsair announce the ‘Big Time College Tournament’ featuring Valorant. From January 8th to April 25th, 2021, thirteen Schools within the Big 10 conference will compete for the $6,000 prize-pool championship.

“Our feeder initiative and our ‘Big Time College Tournament’ emphasize Aquatik’s core mantra to bring ‘Esports to Everyone’. The specific need for these core concepts within the esports ecosphere has been demonstrated by our rapid and sustainable growth,” says Andrew Bouley.

“Regardless if someone is a beginner, a student, or has been grinding for years, Aquatik has a program to help them achieve their esports goals both on a professional and personal level. We have exciting plans on how we will continue to evolve these programs and initiatives over the next year.”

Since its March 2020 launch, Aquatik Esports has rapidly grown its audience reach to 40 million* by providing competitive gamers, creators and streamers of any skillset a unique platform to launch their gaming careers. With a three-pronged focus on delivering innovation to the esports industry, giving back via its conservation efforts and providing education and opportunities to its community, Aquatik finds the best talent while building a loyal fanbase and empowering players to learn and profit from their participation.

