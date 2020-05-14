Applied Information Introduces Next Generation Pedestrian Crossing Safety System Using Internet of Things Technology

Multiple configurations offer wide range of pedestrian safety options

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CV2X—Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, announced today a new configurable Internet of Things (IoT) Pedestrian Crossing Safety System (PCSS) to improve safety at midblock crosswalks.

The base configuration features a pedestrian crossing sign with push-button activated flasher, IoT connectivity, knockdown detector, Glance™ remote monitoring and connection to the TravelSafely™ smartphone app. Additional features include a configurable message sign and radar-based driver feedback. Multiple units can be connected wirelessly for boulevard and traffic circle deployment. All options may be solar powered.

“Crosswalks should be a safe place for pedestrians, yet more than 500 people are killed each year using them in the U.S.,” said Peter Ashley, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing. “Using a combination of technologies, the PCSS creates an active safety zone that engages the pedestrians and drivers to be more alert.”

When the PCSS is activated, alerts of approaching motorists are sent to the free TravelSafely™ smartphone app notifying drivers that pedestrians are in the crosswalk ahead. The PCSS radar detects if a vehicle is approaching the crosswalk at an unsafe speed and provides an audible warning to pedestrians using the TravelSafely app. The system also uses over-the-air software updates for uploading multiple flashing lights patterns and configuring the digital message sign.

The PCSS is part of the Glance™ Smart City Supervisory System suite of products which can be monitored and managed from a tablet or smartphone, receive over the air software updates with customizable flashing patterns and report device performance measures.

For more information, visit https://appinfoinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Connected-Pedestrian-Crossing-Safety-System.pdf.

Photos of the PCSS can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/53mf6gjx90006yq/AADweDnNSnVtJpSteMUmcGpRa?dl=0

About Applied Information –

Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all of their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™ smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience and is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

