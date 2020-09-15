Apple One offers customers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more services in one simple plan

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced Apple One™, the easiest way to get all of Apple’s subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music®, Apple TV+™, Apple Arcade℠, Apple News+™, Apple Fitness+™, and iCloud®. With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favorite Apple services across their favorite devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, iPod touch®, Apple TV®, and Mac®.

“Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favorite devices with one simple subscription.”

Starting this fall, customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the right Apple One plan for them so they can sign up with a tap from any Apple device and get even more for less.

Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month.

includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month. Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With Apple One, customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time. With the Family and Premier plans, up to six family members can access all the included services with their own personal accounts and preferences.

With Apple One, customers gain access to the best in entertainment, news, fitness, and cloud storage, including:

Apple Music , with over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, the groundbreaking Apple Music Radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics.

, with over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, the groundbreaking Apple Music Radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics. Apple TV+ , home to Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative and respected creators. Apple TV+ has already earned over 100 awards recognitions, including 18 Emmy nominations, for its originals — more than any other streaming service in its first 10 months.

, home to Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative and respected creators. Apple TV+ has already earned over 100 awards recognitions, including 18 Emmy nominations, for its originals — more than any other streaming service in its first 10 months. Apple Arcade , which gives players unlimited access to more than 100 incredibly fun games across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV, all with no ads or in-app purchases.

, which gives players unlimited access to more than 100 incredibly fun games across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV, all with no ads or in-app purchases. Apple News+ , which provides premium access to leading newspapers and hundreds of magazines.

, which provides premium access to leading newspapers and hundreds of magazines. Apple Fitness+ , the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch, arriving later this year. Apple Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience. Everyone from beginners to committed exercisers can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists.

, the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch, arriving later this year. Apple Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience. Everyone from beginners to committed exercisers can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists. iCloud, which keeps customers’ photos, videos, files, and more safely stored and available across their devices.

Pricing and Availability

Starting this fall, the Apple One Individual and Family plans will be available in over 100 countries and regions. The Premier plan will be available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US, where Apple News+ is available, and Apple Fitness+ will join later this year.

Once subscribed, customers can enjoy the services included with Apple One on any platform where the services are available.

The Apple One Individual plan offers a savings of over $6 per month, while the Family plan offers a savings of over $8 per month, and the Premier plan offers a savings of over $25 per month. Savings based on standard monthly pricing.

Customers who pay for their Apple One subscription plan with Apple Card™ receive 3 percent cash back.

