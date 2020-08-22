Analysis on Impact of COVID-19: Wireless Gaming Headset Market 2020-2024 | Advances in Audio Technologies to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalWirelessGamingHeadsetMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the wireless gaming headset market and it is poised to grow by $ 998.69 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.





Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Corsair Components Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, SteelSeries ApS and Turtle Beach Corp., are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Advances in audio technologies have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, technical issues related to wireless technologies might hamper market growth.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Wireless Gaming Headset Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wireless Gaming Headset Market is segmented as below:

Technology RF Gaming Headsets Bluetooth Gaming Headsets

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Wireless Gaming Headset Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wireless gaming headset market report covers the following areas:

Wireless Gaming Headset Market Size

Wireless Gaming Headset Market Trends

Wireless Gaming Headset Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless gaming headset market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Wireless Gaming Headset Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wireless gaming headset market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wireless gaming headset market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wireless gaming headset market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wireless gaming headset market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape Market ecosystem Value chain analysis



Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024



Five Forces Analysis Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition



Market Segmentation by Technology Market segments Comparison by Technology RF gaming headsets – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Bluetooth gaming headsets – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Technology



Customer Landscape Overview



Geographic Landscape Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography



Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher priced units Market challenges Market trends



Vendor Landscape Overview Landscape disruption



Vendor Analysis Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Audio-Technica US Inc. Corsair Components Inc. Dell Technologies Inc. Kingston Technology Co. Inc. Logitech International SA Razer Inc. Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG SteelSeries ApS Turtle Beach Corp.



Appendix Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations



