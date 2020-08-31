Alorica Expands Its Emerging Digital Solutions to Support Communities’ Adaptability to the COVID-19 Norm

Leading CX Provider Delivers Historic Volumes in Social CX Services During the Pandemic

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alorica Inc., a leading global customer experience solutions provider, has announced the expansion of its digital support offerings to meet surging client demand. As the world adjusts to evolving COVID-19 guidelines—closures, stay-at-home orders and social distancing—Alorica’s suite of services is tailored to digital CX including social media customer care, content moderation, online reputation management and online fraud protection. To manage the influx of these programs along with the company’s overall growth this year, Alorica is making significant investments totaling approximately $50 million, which includes the hiring of 33,000 employees to keep consumers and brands connected in this digital economy.

Through its pandemic-proof platform, Alorica helps clients promote and protect their brands’ digital presence by managing and moderating their social media engagement, online communities and forums, business listings and customer reviews, advertisements, search engine rankings and more. Currently supporting over 30 countries in more than 15 languages, Alorica handles nearly a billion social CX transactions per year. This work is done on behalf of the largest companies in the world across key industries, such as digital entertainment and social media networks, ecommerce and online marketplaces, software and consumer electronics, online banking and on-demand delivery apps. Additionally, thousands of Alorica’s problem-solving global team members handle content moderation to safeguard brands and online communities from abusive content.

“In a feedback economy where brand reputation is defined by public opinion, Alorica helps companies engage, be discovered and recommended online,” said Chris Crowley, Alorica’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We help increase impressions, engagement and ultimately spend on behalf of our clients. For social media customer care alone, we manage more than 54 million interactions annually.”

During COVID-19 where online activities like shopping, live streaming and social networking have become more prevalent, associated risks have also increased with alarming speed. According to Sift’s Q2 2020 Digital Trust & Safety Index, in the first half of 2020, online marketplaces were hit with a 109% increase in attempted identity theft with nearly half of it being financially motivated scams. Utilizing leading fraud prevention systems for the past 10 years, Alorica delivers solutions for identity & credit monitoring as well as detection of account takeovers, fraud and data breaches—resolving over 2 million fraud cases annually for online customers.

“Our job is not only to protect our clients’ brand equity and their customers’ trust, but also to keep the internet safe. As digital interactions continue to grow at a tremendous rate, this responsibility becomes even more important, explained Crowley. “Based on our ability to deliver on the overwhelming need so far this year, we have experienced 128% growth in managing these social CX programs, and we’re looking forward to seven-fold growth in this space by 2022.”

