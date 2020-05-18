All Retailers in the United States (2020 Edition) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

10 hours ago

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “All Retailers in the USA” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Retail-Index is the most complete, updated and user-friendly database about national and international retailers in all major retail-sectors: food, fashion, consumer electronics, DIY & gardening and 14 other retail sectors. The total database contains over 9000 retail chains, internet and traditional, with 1.9 million stores.

This practical and unique source of information displays clear rankings and profiles with key data on national and international retail chains in any European country and several major countries outside Europe. The retailer profiles feature the name and headquarter address as well as contact details, management (CEO), turnover development, banners, number of stores, website, webstore etc. The retailer rankings per country provide a clear overview of the retailers based on recent turnover data and numbers of shops.

Available Retail Sectors

  • Fashion
  • Food
  • Consumer Electronics
  • DIY & Gardening
  • Furniture & Decoration
  • Home Ware
  • Footwear & Leather
  • Personal Care
  • Baby Ware
  • Sport & Leisure
  • Toy’s & Games
  • Books & Magazines
  • Jewellery & Watches
  • Optical
  • Pet Care
  • Petrol
  • Telecom

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7k9w

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You may have missed

The University of California, Berkeley Partners with NTT to Accelerate Smart Technologies

2 hours ago

Object Management Group Forms Digital Twin Consortium with Founders Ansys, Dell Technologies, Lendlease, and Microsoft

3 hours ago

New Leadership Team Announced at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

4 hours ago

Chex Mix Unveils Chex Quest HD: A Highly Anticipated Upgrade to the Cult-Classic ‘90s Video Game

6 hours ago

Insight Jumps 21 Spots on 2020 Fortune 500 List

7 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!