Airgain® Awarded 2021 Industrial IoT Product of the Year By IoT Evolution World

NimbeLink AT6 asset tracker honored for exceptional innovation

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AIRG #Airgain—Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, announced today that the NimbeLink AT6 asset tracking device has received a 2021 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award by IoT Evolution World, the leading magazine and Website covering IoT technologies.

“We are excited to see the AT6 receive the recognition that it deserves,” said Scott Schwalbe, Vice President of NimbeLink at Airgain. “The AT6 is the culmination of years of product development in Asset Trackers. With an onboard Bluetooth gateway, the AT6 is positioned to solve problems in supply chain management and a host of other applications, with sensors for motion, temperature, and tampering. Finally, the combination of a ten year battery life and packaging that is designed to fit between stringers on a pallet make the AT6 truly unique.”

“The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Airgain for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution.

“It is my pleasure to recognize the NimbeLink AT6 asset tracker, an innovative solution that earned Airgain the 2021 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from Airgain in the future.”

The NimbeLink AT6 is a fully featured, cellular based asset tracker enabling monitoring of assets in remote locations while in transit and outside of normal infrastructure. The AT6 is also a battery powered Bluetooth (BLE) gateway, facilitating hub and spoke implementations with BLE tags, making the AT6 well suited for supply chain, logistics, and reusable packaging applications where both individual packages as well as aggregate (pallet or container) tracking is desired. The AT6 is the latest product to compliment the NimbeLink family of asset tracking devices. With varying onboard sensors, location detection technologies, and industry leading battery life, among published data, the NimbeLink portfolio can meet nearly all use-cases for tracking remote assets. For more information, visit www.nimbelink.com.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Our mission is to connect the world through advanced antenna systems and integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, our technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Through our pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high performance embedded antenna technology, we have become a leading provider to the residential WLAN market, supplying to leading carriers, OEMs, ODMs, and chipset manufacturers who depend on us to achieve their wireless performance goals. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. NimbeLink is subsidiary of Airgain Inc. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance of, and market for, Airgain’s products. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts

Airgain Contact

Jules Cassano



Director of Global Marketing



Airgain, Inc.



media@airgain.com

TMC Contact

Michelle Connolly



Marketing Manager



203-852-6800, ext. 170



mconnolly@tmcnet.com