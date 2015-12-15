Advantech Introduces New AIM-75S Industrial Tablet

Leading IoT Technology Company Launches AIM-75S to Address Industrial Tablet Users’ Pain Points

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advantech, a global leader of advanced IoT intelligence systems and embedded platforms, is pleased to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art industrial tablet AIM-75S this May 2021. The ideal tablet for industrial users and rugged environments – the outdoors, extreme weather conditions, etc. – AIM-75S features Android 10, the most up-to-date and widely available operating system by Android with plenty of prepared application programming interfaces and enhanced security. Advantech’s latest industrial tablet is also Google Mobile Services-certified, passing seven test suites with two million test items to guarantee compatibility, as well as the best user experience and access to over a million Google applications.

Advantech partnered with Qualcomm, one of the most trusted CPU manufacturers, on AIM-75S to ensure top-of-the-line longevity, support and performance stability. The eight-inch industrial tablet benefits a wide array of verticals – retail, logistics, warehouses and by the end of the year healthcare – and industry-specific applications through its barcode reader that eliminates human errors in data recognition and collection. It provides 12-hours of battery life, as well as excellent connectivity, to keep workflow consistent no matter the location and offers a user-oriented design that is targeted to reduce downtime and increase productivity.





“Our innovative new industrial tablet demonstrates that Advantech is not just a player in this industry, but a leader,” said Joseph Hanna, product manager at Advantech. “What sets AIM-75S apart from other industrial tablets, is not only its unique features, but also Advantech’s superior service model. We have the best service in the business and can guarantee our production line remains consistent throughout a product’s entire life cycle.”

AIM-75S can withstand a four-foot drop test and has an Ingress Protection Rating of 65. It also comes with a host of peripherals including extension modules, accessories and docking stations – giving customers the ability to customize the tablet to fit their unique needs. Full product specifications include:

CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core 2.2 GHz

Memory – 4GB LPDDR4x/64GB eMMC

OS – Android 10 with GMS-certification

Display – 8” LCD with Touch/400nits, 10-point touch control

Multimedia – 1 x internal speaker, 1 x digital microphone

Camera – Rear 8MP with AF, Front 5MP FF

Sensors – Ambient light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope

GPS – GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo/QZSS/SBAS

Battery – Swappable up to 12 hours, 3.8V 4900mAh minimal

Operating Temperature – -10 ~ 50 ⁰C (32 ~ 122 ⁰F)

Weight – 0.6 Kg

To learn more about Advantech’s new AIM-75S industrial tablet, visit: https://www.advantech.com/products/1-2kwkn0/aim-75s/mod_8b88de24-9d12-44cf-9884-e85b5f9f995f.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications—driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT—while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. Advantech is a subsidiary of Advantech Co., Ltd. (TAIDEX: 2395). For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

