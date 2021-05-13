Active Archive Alliance Unveils State of the Industry 2021 Report; Announces Free Virtual Conference on the Benefits of Active Archive in a Mid-Pandemic World

Virtual Conference Will Highlight Key Findings from the Report, Best Practices and Evolving Uses of Active Archives

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–The Active Archive Alliance today announced the availability of a new report: “Saved by the Data: Active Archive Leads the Way in a Mid-Pandemic World,” which highlights the ways active archiving facilitates data management and helps organizations save money, efficiently access data wherever it resides, and build stronger security. The Alliance also announced its free virtual conference, which will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. MT. Any IT professional, data storage manager, technology or channel partner or value-added reseller is encouraged to register here for the event.

“The pandemic brought many changes and challenges to operations worldwide, and in 2021, organizations are focused on how best to use data to thrive in a changed world and amidst market uncertainty,” said Betsy Doughty, vice president of corporate marketing, Spectra Logic, and co-chairperson of the Active Archive Alliance. “Our 2021 report and upcoming virtual conference will highlight active archiving for a changing business world and evolving use cases, including AI analytics, cybersecurity, healthcare and active archiving in the cloud.”

Active archives leverage an intelligent data management layer that enables online access to data throughout its lifecycle and is compatible with flash, disk, tape, optical, or cloud (public or private), file, block or object storage systems. Active archive solutions support a wide variety of vertical markets and applications, including media and entertainment, healthcare, telecommunications, utilities, financial, security, life sciences, compliance, the IoT, AI and ML, and surveillance.

Executives of the 17 organizations that comprise the Active Archive Alliance will lead a number of panels, sharing their expertise and best practices. Panel topics will include:

Why Active Archive?



Understand what an active archive is, how it is different than backup, and the major data management benefits your organization can realize with an active archive.

Understanding Your Data Requirements and Workflow.



The first step is understanding what data and applications you have and determining your access, growth, and compliance requirements. This helps you plan the workflow at launch and into the future.

How to Implement an Active Archive.



Once you know your data and requirements, selecting the right software and hardware components is key to building out your active archive. This panel will review the considerations and how to optimize for your business needs.

The Active Archive Alliance’s virtual conference provides IT professionals, data managers, partners and industry experts an opportunity to interact, engage and learn more about how to take advantage of the significant benefits offered by active archives.

To attend the Active Archive Alliance Virtual Conference, REGISTER here.

To download the full 2021 State of the Industry report, visit: Saved by the Data: Active Archive Leads the Way in a Mid-Pandemic World

For more information on joining the Active Archive Alliance, visit the Sponsorship page.

Active Archive Alliance Members and Sponsors include:

Fujifilm Spectra Logic MediQuant Atempo Harmony Healthcare IT IBM IMT Software Iron Mountain Object Matrix PoINT Software & Systems QStar Technologies Quantum StorMagic StrongBox Data Solutions SullivanStrickler Western Digital XenData

Supporting Resources

More on Active Archive Alliance

View our Case Studies

Read our Blog

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

About Active Archive Alliance

The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility.

ACTIVE ARCHIVE is the trademark of the Active Archive Alliance. Third party trademarks used herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners used with permission. ©2021 Active Archive Alliance. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Contacts

IGNITE Consulting



Meredith Bagnulo



303-513-7494



Meredith.bagnulo@activearchive.com

Linda Dellett



303-439-9398



Linda@igniteconsultinginc.com