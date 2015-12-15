ACSIS Chief Strategy Officer Appointed to AIM Board of Directors

John DiPalo, ACSIS CSO, joins leading industry association for automatic identification technologies

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#supplychain–ACSIS, Inc., a leading provider of supply chain visibility and traceability solutions, today announced that John DiPalo, ACSIS Chief Strategy Officer, has joined the Board of Directors at AIM, the leading industry association and global authority for nearly 50 years in innovation, standards, and solutions in barcode, biometrics, IoT, NFC, RFID, RTLS, and RAIN.

John DiPalo, Chief Strategy Officer, joined ACSIS as senior vice president in 2000, and for over 20 years has piloted ACSIS strategy to ensure that ACSIS solutions are the best fit for the supply chain visibility and traceability needs of its customers. Formerly Chief Operating Officer of ACSIS, Mr. DiPalo was elevated to the company’s top strategy position in 2014. He was named a “Pro to Know” in 2018 by Supply Chain Executive Magazine and is a recognized expert in the supply chain industry.

“We are immensely proud that John has been singled out for this strategic industry role,” said Jeremy Coote, Chief Executive Officer of ACSIS, Inc. “For many years, our customers and AIM members have benefited from his expertise in transforming supply chain data into actionable, predictive intelligence, equipping them to identify trends and predict future impacts on their supply chain.”

Every day, ACSIS, Inc., customers track hundreds of millions of items, from uniforms to food products to gas canisters and more. By leveraging the visibility of ACSIS solutions, enabled through the data gathering technologies advocated by industry group AIM, they are poised to turn supply chain data into predictive decision-making insights, and to better protect their supply chains from potentially costly disruptions.

Mr. DiPalo was welcomed to the AIM board of directors by Mary Lou Bosco, COO of AIM, Inc., as he begins his one-year term providing strategic guidance to AIM members. AIM is the global industry association that connects, standardizes, and advances automatic identification technologies.

About ACSIS



ACSIS provides best-in-class product and asset traceability solutions to optimize business operations driving improved profitability, better informed decisions, and increased customer satisfaction. Our cloud solutions deliver a real-time view of supply chain execution — connecting legacy systems, partner networks, and assets on the edge for better insight and smarter forecasting. To learn more, visit www.acsisinc.com.

Contacts

David Perrine



dperrine@acsisinc.com

(856) 673-3000