80 Level Announces New Recruiting Service “80 Level RFP”

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–80 Level, a leading source of information for the latest innovations in digital art and video game development, today announced the launch of 80 Level RFP, a subscription-based service designed to connect companies, studios and agencies with the crème de la crème of artistic talent, with a few clicks of the mouse.





80 Level RFP is a new recruiting platform that gives creative teams access to a continuously growing pool of employment-ready artists, animators, designers and other industry professionals worldwide. Designed to streamline the typically arduous hiring process, 80 Level RFP curates the talent and invites qualified candidates to join the database, which currently features hundreds of seasoned professionals, with more added every day. Recruiters can search the database of artists and easily submit RFPs to desired candidates.

“Companies are always on the hunt for the best creative talent for their next big ad, trailer, movie, game … anything, but there weren’t any services to cater to these needs,” said Kirill Tokarev, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of 80 Level. “So to help the community fill this gap, we developed 80 Level RFP to ease the challenges of finding and hiring rock star artists for any company that wants AAA staffing.”

Artists are invited to apply and have their profiles featured for free in the 80 Level RFP database. Recruiters can access the service to preview work samples, request pertinent hiring information and explore in-depth portfolios via the RFP for their select candidates — for a subscription fee of $999 a month or $9,990 annually.

Additional information on 80 Level RFP is available at https://80.lv/RFP.

About 80 Level:

80 Level is the best source of information for video game technology and art. They gather and illustrate best practices from developers, publishers, creators, and middleware providers in exclusive articles, focusing on bringing the best technology insights from game developers across the globe. 80 Level features interviews, case studies, breakdowns from top industry specialists, working with the likes of EA DICE, Blizzard, King, Ubisoft, Monolith, Autodesk, Bethesda Softworks, Epic Games.

