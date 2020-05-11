10 Tech Data Leaders Named 2020 Women of the Channel by CRN

Linda Rendleman, Stacy Nethercoat and Tiffany Embry Named to CRN’s Elite “Power 100” List

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized 10 Tech Data executives across the globe to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. In addition, three of the honorees have also been named to this year’s elite CRN “Power 100” list.

The CRN Women of the Channel recognizes women who exhibit thought leadership, expertise and vision for driving channel innovation and growth. Compiled annually by CRN’s editorial team, the list reflects some of the most influential women in the channel. The annual “Power 100” list is a subset of the Women of the Channel selected by CRN staff to spotlight honorees whose insight and influence help drive channel success.

“The significant and varied accomplishments of this esteemed group of Tech Data leaders help to deliver higher value not only to our company and channel partners, but also to the broader IT ecosystem,” said Rich Hume, CEO, Tech Data. “We are proud to see their achievements have been recognized by CRN and look forward to their ongoing success.”

Tech Data’s CRN 2020 Women of the Channel and 2020 Power 100 honorees include:

Tiffany Embry , director, sales, led the implementation of a new sales management system for next-generation technologies, which helped to accelerate growth for Tech Data’s cloud, analytics and IoT, and security practices. She also launched a diversity and inclusion initiative within the company’s Americas sales organization. CRN named Tiffany to its 2020 Power 100 list.

, director, sales, led the implementation of a new sales management system for next-generation technologies, which helped to accelerate growth for Tech Data’s cloud, analytics and IoT, and security practices. She also launched a diversity and inclusion initiative within the company’s Americas sales organization. CRN named Tiffany to its 2020 Power 100 list. Stacy Nethercoat , senior vice president, cloud solutions, Americas, launched the first version of Tech Data’s Digital Cloud Practice Builder designed to help partners build profitable cloud practices. In addition, she drove solution aggregation through the company’s Cloud Solution Factory, and also invested in embedding cloud services and automation throughout the end-to-end customer lifecycle to better serve the company’s partner community. Stacy was also named to CRN’s 2020 Power 100 list.

, senior vice president, cloud solutions, Americas, launched the first version of Tech Data’s Digital Cloud Practice Builder designed to help partners build profitable cloud practices. In addition, she drove solution aggregation through the company’s Cloud Solution Factory, and also invested in embedding cloud services and automation throughout the end-to-end customer lifecycle to better serve the company’s partner community. Stacy was also named to CRN’s 2020 Power 100 list. Linda Rendleman, senior vice president, endpoint solutions, Americas, developed tailored enablement programs to help solution providers train their sales teams on fanatical prospecting, business-guidance selling, objections handling, customer equity, a method for continuous revenue streams and strategic account management – all efforts that resulted in Tech Data receiving several awards from endpoint vendors. Linda was also recognized by CRN as a 2020 Power 100 honoree.

Tech Data’s CRN 2020 Women of the Channel honorees include:

Pelin Agar , finance director, established a finance team in Tech Data’s Turkey division that collaborates closely with sales and other teams to generate financial solutions that best suit the needs of customers in the region.

, finance director, established a finance team in Tech Data’s Turkey division that collaborates closely with sales and other teams to generate financial solutions that best suit the needs of customers in the region. Stephanie Kaelin , Cisco business unit director, Europe, executed a hyper-scale growth plan in collaboration with Cisco. Under her guidance, Tech Data and Cisco evolved its distribution methods, strategy and programs, resulting in important milestones in Europe over the last fiscal year.

, Cisco business unit director, Europe, executed a hyper-scale growth plan in collaboration with Cisco. Under her guidance, Tech Data and Cisco evolved its distribution methods, strategy and programs, resulting in important milestones in Europe over the last fiscal year. Andrea Miner , director, consulting services, analytics and IoT, Americas, successfully executed a series of innovative workshops leveraging Tech Data’s Practice Builder methodology. This helped Tech Data partners deploy a single multi-vendor, repeatable IoT and analytics solution without disruption to their business.

, director, consulting services, analytics and IoT, Americas, successfully executed a series of innovative workshops leveraging Tech Data’s Practice Builder methodology. This helped Tech Data partners deploy a single multi-vendor, repeatable IoT and analytics solution without disruption to their business. Diane Mitchell , director, communications and strategic marketing programs, Americas, worked with partners in the region to build practices via Tech Data’s Practice Builder methodology. She also led the development of content for recruiting and onboarding specialized vendors to enhance the company’s portfolio. Finally, she created brand positioning and success stories to enhance market awareness and increase brand visibility for Tech Data and its channel partners.

, director, communications and strategic marketing programs, Americas, worked with partners in the region to build practices via Tech Data’s Practice Builder methodology. She also led the development of content for recruiting and onboarding specialized vendors to enhance the company’s portfolio. Finally, she created brand positioning and success stories to enhance market awareness and increase brand visibility for Tech Data and its channel partners. Mara Pereira , director, peripherals business unit, built a robust central product marketing and operational center of competence, while enhancing Tech Data’s sales expertise. This approach enabled Mara’s team to position Tech Data as the leading peripherals distributor across 17 countries in Europe.

, director, peripherals business unit, built a robust central product marketing and operational center of competence, while enhancing Tech Data’s sales expertise. This approach enabled Mara’s team to position Tech Data as the leading peripherals distributor across 17 countries in Europe. Nidhi Raj , marketing manager, identified potential channel partners and built sales pipelines with demand generation initiatives and integrated marketing campaigns, which resulted in incremental business for the Tech Data business in India.

, marketing manager, identified potential channel partners and built sales pipelines with demand generation initiatives and integrated marketing campaigns, which resulted in incremental business for the Tech Data business in India. Judith Schreibmayer, vice president, East region, Europe, delivered significant results by helping Tech Data partners across 16 countries in Europe grow their traditional enterprise and endpoint businesses, as well as adopt next-generation solutions businesses focused on cloud, analytics and IoT, and security.

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

